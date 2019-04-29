This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

2,400 people become new Irish citizens, appearance of Islamic State leader, and new jobs to be created in the west – It’s the Fix.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Monday 29 Apr 2019, 9:01 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND 

Citizenship Ceremonies Killarney3 Lucimeire Da Silva, left and Caroline Alves Costa, From Brazil now living in Dublin. Minister for Justice and Equality Charlie Flanagan TD today congratulated 2,400 new Irish citizens across three citizenship ceremonies held in the Killarney Convention Centre, Co Kerry. Source: Valerie O’Sullivan

WORLD

Islamic State Leader This image made from video posted on a militant website purports to show the leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, being interviewed by his group's Al-Furqan media outlet. Source: AP

#ISIS: The groups elusive leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi made his first purported appearance in five years in a propaganda video released earlier today, in which he acknowledges IS’s defeat at Baghouz.

#SAO PAULO: The death was announced of Brazilian model who collapsed on the catwalk during a show on the last day of Sao Paulo Fashion Week.

PARTING SHOT 

From the fire of Notre Dame cathedral, to a lioness making a dash for the shore, to the first full moon night in the Chinese lunar year – these are some of best travel photographs up for the National Geographic Travel Photo of the Year.

download (1) It was the first full moon night in the Chinese lunar year, symbolizing unity and perfection. People in Meizhou performed a fire dragon dance that showered molten iron, spewing from fireworks — sparks to celebrate the Lantern Festival. This celebration has been performed since the Qing Dynasty and is designated as an Intangible Cultural Heritage. Source: Léo Kwok

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie