Here's What Happened Today: Monday

IRELAND
- The South-South West Hospital group has said it has not received any complaints from members of the public in relation to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford.
- A Donegal father-of-six who repeatedly and regularly raped his teenage daughter has been jailed for 11 years.
- The jury in the trial of a 50-year-old farmer charged with murdering his alleged love rival will return to the Central Criminal Court tomorrow for a sixth day of deliberations.
- A total of 163 new jobs are to be created in the west of the country following two significant investment announcements.
- The victim of an alleged IRA man who raped two teenage boys at a “republican safe house” two decades ago said his dream life was in “tatters” from the moment the man entered his house.
- Gardaí announced that a total of 36 people were stopped and questioned as part of an intelligence-led operation targeting the demand for prostitution and the purchasing of sexual services over the past few days.
- A jury was sworn in at the Courts of Criminal Justice as two 14-year-old boys went on trial for the murder of Ana Kriegel in May last year.
- Gardaí warned the public to be vigilant after unregulated websites offering “quick” loans to people have taken upfront payments without issuing the loan.
- The president and the national council of the National Association of General Practitioners Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail announced their resignation.
- A total of 2,4000 people officially became Irish citizens at ceremonies in Killarney, Co Kerry.
- It was revealed by TheJournal.ie that the Irish Freedom Party has breached election laws by accepting donations for political purposes despite not being correctly registered to do so.
WORLD
#ISIS: The groups elusive leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi made his first purported appearance in five years in a propaganda video released earlier today, in which he acknowledges IS’s defeat at Baghouz.
#SAO PAULO: The death was announced of Brazilian model who collapsed on the catwalk during a show on the last day of Sao Paulo Fashion Week.
PARTING SHOT
From the fire of Notre Dame cathedral, to a lioness making a dash for the shore, to the first full moon night in the Chinese lunar year – these are some of best travel photographs up for the National Geographic Travel Photo of the Year.
