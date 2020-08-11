Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

Gardaí attached to Leixlip District conducting checkpoints on the N4 at the Kildare / Meath border.

IRELAND

Eight sets of twins at Newark Primary school in Port Glasgow ahead of their first day at of school. Source: PA

WORLD

#UNITED STATES: Joe Biden has selected his running mate and is expected to make his announcement tonight or early tomorrow. [CNN]

#RUSSIA: President Vladimir Putin has claimed Russia has developed the first Covid-19 vaccine and that one of his daughters has been inoculated.

#NEW ZEALAND: Prime Minister Jacinda Arden has ordered a fresh lockdown in Auckland after the first locally transmitted coronavirus cases in 102 days.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

#SCOTLAND: The government confirmed it will withdraw almost 125,000 test results that were downgraded under its calculated grades process.

PARTING SHOT

High winds and torrential rain on the New South Wales south coast in Australia have caused these ‘reverse waterfalls‘.