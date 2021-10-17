Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Eamonn O'Grady, Brenda Power, Monika Bauman-Williams, and Ann Nicholson pictured at the Focus Ireland Shine A Light Sleep Out which took place at Spike Island Co Cork, and other locations around the county, to raise funds to combat homelessness. Source: Michael O'Sullivan/OSM PHOTO

WORLD

Dozens of mourners attended a special service in memory of David Amess today, while several fellow MPs added to floral tributes amassed outside the church where he was stabbed to death. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#KERALA: At least 18 people died a day after torrential rains swept through villages and flooded roads in the southern Indian state of Kerala.

#LA PALMA: There is no sign that a volcanic eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma is coming to an end, four weeks after it began, according to officials.

#BREXIT: Britain’s Justice Minister laid out his plans to reform key rights legislation to stop the European Court of Human Rights from “dictating” to the UK.

PARTING SHOT

Two Russian filmmakers and cosmonaut landed safely back on Earth this morning after spending 12 days on the International Space Station filming scenes for a movie.

Actress Yulia Peresild and film director Shipenko rocketed to the space station on 5 October for a 12-day stint to film segments of a movie titled Challenge, in which a surgeon played by Peresild rushes to the space station to save a crew member who needs an urgent operation in orbit.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

More scenes remain to be shot on Earth for the film, which does not yet have a release date.