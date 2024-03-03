Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal brings you all of today’s top stories.
IRELAND
- A judge ordered that an independent post-mortem be conducted on a man who died a number of days after he was allegedly fatally assaulted at an accommodation centre in Co Tipperary.
- It was reported that Tayto Park has been ordered to pay €500 compensation to a disabled woman who was asked to leave the theme park because her assistance dog was not registered with a recognised charity.
- Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said he “hopes” a new chair of the RTÉ Board will be appointed next week.
- Another frosty night is forecasted ahead with temperatures to drop below zero degrees again later.
- A new opinion poll found that First Minister Michelle O’Neill is now more popular than any of the main political party leaders in Ireland, including Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald.
- A man was charged after €720,000 worth of cannabis was seized at Dublin Airport.
- Five people were rescued after a fishing boat ran aground on one of the Aran Islands off the coast of Co Galway.
- Gardaí appealed for witnesses after an elderly woman was seriously injured after being struck by a tractor in Co Tipperary.
- TDs called for an independent investigation into how the horseracing industry calculates deaths of its animals.
- TheJournal revealed how a small network of companies is making millions from a ballooning industry.
WORLD
#GAZA: Mediators in Cairo made a renewed push for a Gaza ceasefire, but differences remained today as fighting raged on in the Palestinian territory gripped by desperate food shortages.
#UKRAINE: Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for the world to help Kyiv defeat “Russian evil” as the death toll from a Russian drone strike on Odesa rose to 10, including three young children.
#ISRAEL: Israel said it has asked lyricists to revise its proposed Eurovision Song Contest entries, potentially heading off a dispute with the organisers over political content.
PARTING SHOT
148 years ago today, Kentucky meat shower took place. A weird entry from the Depths of Wikipedia:
148 years ago today! pic.twitter.com/aPdNrA5h4u— depths of wikipedia (@depthsofwiki) March 3, 2024
