NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal brings you all of today’s top stories.

IRELAND

Evie McCarthy (2), Sonny Doran (1) and Inde Doran (3) pictured at the launch of the Oesophageal Cancer Fund (OCF), Lollipop Day for 2025.

WORLD

Palestinians gather with their belongings near a roadblock as they wait to return to their homes in northern Gaza

#BELARUS: Autocrat Alexander Lukashenko said that his jailed opponents had “opened their mouths too widely” as he voted in an election set to extend his three-decade rule in the Moscow-allied state.

#LEBANON: Israeli soldiers killed 15 people in south Lebanon today, including a soldier, as residents tried to return home on the day Israel was meant to withdraw under a truce deal.

#SOUTH KOREA: South Korean prosecutors indicted impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol for being the “ringleader of an insurrection” after his abortive declaration of martial law, ordering the suspended leader to remain in detention.

#GAZA: US President Donald Trump floated a plan to “just clean out” Gaza, and said he wants Egypt and Jordan to take Palestinians from the territory, as a fragile truce between Israel and Hamas enters its second week.

PARTING SHOT

What a week. An unprecedented start to the Dáil term. A temporary and perhaps uneasy truce over speaking rights that allowed the government to get off the ground. The Opposition putting forward a rare, united front. Again, this is week one; there are five years left to go.

