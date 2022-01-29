Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Russia agreed to relocate its planned naval tests off Irish-patrolled waters.
- Dublin man Richard O’Halloran was reunited with his family after three years, following the negotiation of a deal between Chinese authorities and the Department of Foreign Affairs.
- Jeremy Corbyn said there are many people want to put justice for Bloody Sunday victims beyond the reach of the Northern Ireland population.
- A 50-year-old man died following severe injuries when trying to prevent his car from getting stolen.
- A new vaccine has been approved for use in Ireland.
- For the first time in quite a while there were no new Covid figures, as they will now only be released on weekdays.
- Families impacted by the Kerry CAMHS scandal intend to make complaints to gardaí.
- Analysis is being carried out on a body discovered on Lambay Island off the coast of North Dublin.
- Two men were arrested following a search operation in Tallaght, during which a number of firearms and drugs were seized.
- Permanent TSB apologised to customers after “technical difficulties” resulted in some payments not processing.
- Gardaí appealed to the public for help in tracing the whereabouts of a 45-year -old woman who was last seen in Co Kildare on Thursday.
WORLD
#UKRAINE TENSIONS: A small US troop deployment to eastern Europe was announced by US President Joe Biden.
#SPOTIFY: Singer Joni Mitchell announced she is pulling her music from Spotify over “lies” on the streaming service about Covid-19, just days after fellow musical titan Neil Young did the same.
#ITALY: The country’s political parties were set Saturday to beg outgoing President Sergio Mattarella to stay for another term, fearing political chaos due to a possible failure to elect his successor.
PARTING SHOT
The standoff between Ireland and Russia came to a close this evening after the latter decided to relocate its naval tests. It dominated coverage this week and CNN have managed to be in Castletownbere, Co Cork tonight to report on the reaction among its fishing community, courtesy of Cahersiveen native Donie O’Sullivan.
