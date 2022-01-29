Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

People take to Sandymount Strand while the tide is out on a bright, but breezy cold day on the seafront in Dublin today. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Two people died as Storm Malik caused gusts of up to 100mph in parts of the UK. Source: Owen Humphreys/PA

#UKRAINE TENSIONS: A small US troop deployment to eastern Europe was announced by US President Joe Biden.

#SPOTIFY: Singer Joni Mitchell announced she is pulling her music from Spotify over “lies” on the streaming service about Covid-19, just days after fellow musical titan Neil Young did the same.

#ITALY: The country’s political parties were set Saturday to beg outgoing President Sergio Mattarella to stay for another term, fearing political chaos due to a possible failure to elect his successor.

PARTING SHOT

The standoff between Ireland and Russia came to a close this evening after the latter decided to relocate its naval tests. It dominated coverage this week and CNN have managed to be in Castletownbere, Co Cork tonight to report on the reaction among its fishing community, courtesy of Cahersiveen native Donie O’Sullivan.