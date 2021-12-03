Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced new Covid-19 restrictions from 7 December following “very stark” advice from public health officials to introduce further curbs on socialising ahead of Christmas. You can read them in full here.
- The government is to reinstate the Pandemic Unemployment Payment for all workers who lose their jobs as restrictions are reintroduced.
- Household visits should be limited to four households at one time, including over the festive period, following advice from NPHET.
- The implementation of new rules requiring all overseas travellers to Ireland to have a negative Covid-19 test has been delayed until Sunday.
- Justice Minister Helen McEntee today announced a scheme that will see undocumented migrants get a chance to apply for citizenship.
- A man was rushed to hospital after being shot twice in Tallaght in Dublin this afternoon. Gardaí say he is in a stable condition.
- The Environmental Protection Agency warned that urgent action is needed to reverse a rise in waste generation, and significantly improve recycling rates.
- Gardaí arrested a man at Dublin Airport today, in connection with the murder of Francis Dunne in Cork back in 2019.
- A former RTÉ producer who sexually abused and exploited young children, including flying to the Philippines for the purpose of child sexual abuse, was jailed for 10 years.
WORLD
#UKRAINE: Joe Biden vowed to make it “very, very difficult” for Russian President Vladimir Putin to take military action in Ukraine, saying his administration is putting together a comprehensive set of initiatives to curb Russian aggression.
#TRAGEDY: Scotland has recorded 29 cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, with a Steps concert in Glasgow among the sources of the cases. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned they may rise “significantly” in the coming days.
#GERMANY: Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Germans to stand up to hatred at a military ceremony last night bidding her farewell after 16 years in office.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
PARTING SHOT
An Italian man who wanted a coronavirus vaccine certificate without actually having the jab tried to play the system by presenting health workers with a fake arm.
Despite the realistic skin colour, nobody was fooled by the silicone limb. We wonder where he got the idea.
COMMENTS