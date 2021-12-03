#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Friday 3 December 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Your round-up of what made the headlines today

By Adam Daly Friday 3 Dec 2021, 9:03 PM
46 minutes ago 1,644 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5620056

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

0253 Undocumented migrants Justice Minister Helen McEntee is greeted by supporters of Undocumented Ireland after announcing a scheme to regularise long-term undocumented migrants. Source: Leah Farrell

  • Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced new Covid-19 restrictions from 7 December following “very stark” advice from public health officials to introduce further curbs on socialising ahead of Christmas. You can read them in full here.
  • The government is to reinstate the Pandemic Unemployment Payment for all workers who lose their jobs as restrictions are reintroduced.
  • Household visits should be limited to four households at one time, including over the festive period, following advice from NPHET.
  • The implementation of new rules requiring all overseas travellers to Ireland to have a negative Covid-19 test has been delayed until Sunday.
  • Justice Minister Helen McEntee today announced a scheme that will see undocumented migrants get a chance to apply for citizenship.
  • A man was rushed to hospital after being shot twice in Tallaght in Dublin this afternoon. Gardaí say he is in a stable condition.
  • The Environmental Protection Agency warned that urgent action is needed to reverse a rise in waste generation, and significantly improve recycling rates.
  • Gardaí arrested a man at Dublin Airport today, in connection with the murder of Francis Dunne in Cork back in 2019.
  • A former RTÉ producer who sexually abused and exploited young children, including flying to the Philippines for the purpose of child sexual abuse, was jailed for 10 years.

WORLD

munich-germany-03rd-dec-2021-a-man-rides-the-eisbach-wave-in-the-english-garden-the-artificial-wave-is-considered-a-popular-hotspot-for-surfers-and-spectators-all-year-round-credit-sven-hopped A man rides the Eisbach wave in the English Garden, Munich, Germany. The artificial wave is considered a popular hotspot for surfers and spectators all year round. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE: Joe Biden vowed to make it “very, very difficult” for Russian President Vladimir Putin to take military action in Ukraine, saying his administration is putting together a comprehensive set of initiatives to curb Russian aggression.

#TRAGEDY: Scotland has recorded 29 cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, with a Steps concert in Glasgow among the sources of the cases. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned they may rise “significantly” in the coming days.

#GERMANY: Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Germans to stand up to hatred at a military ceremony last night bidding her farewell after 16 years in office.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

An Italian man who wanted a coronavirus vaccine certificate without actually having the jab tried to play the system by presenting health workers with a fake arm.

Despite the realistic skin colour, nobody was fooled by the silicone limb. We wonder where he got the idea.

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie