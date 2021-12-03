Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Justice Minister Helen McEntee is greeted by supporters of Undocumented Ireland after announcing a scheme to regularise long-term undocumented migrants. Source: Leah Farrell

WORLD

A man rides the Eisbach wave in the English Garden, Munich, Germany. The artificial wave is considered a popular hotspot for surfers and spectators all year round. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE: Joe Biden vowed to make it “very, very difficult” for Russian President Vladimir Putin to take military action in Ukraine, saying his administration is putting together a comprehensive set of initiatives to curb Russian aggression.

#TRAGEDY: Scotland has recorded 29 cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, with a Steps concert in Glasgow among the sources of the cases. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned they may rise “significantly” in the coming days.

#GERMANY: Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Germans to stand up to hatred at a military ceremony last night bidding her farewell after 16 years in office.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

An Italian man who wanted a coronavirus vaccine certificate without actually having the jab tried to play the system by presenting health workers with a fake arm.

Despite the realistic skin colour, nobody was fooled by the silicone limb. We wonder where he got the idea.