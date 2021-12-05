Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal gives you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Eloise O'Dwyer (3) pictured at the turning on of Sandymount resident William Tilly's Christmas lights. The 86-year-old has been decorated his home for the last eleven years in aid of Our Lady’s Hospice & Care Services. Source: Mark Stedman

WORLD

People leave for temporary shelters after Mount Semeru eruption in Java, Indonesia. At least 13 people died and 98 others were injured after Mount Semeru erupted. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#BRUSSELS: Belgian police used water cannon and tear gas to disperse protesters in Brussels today after most demonstrators marched peacefully to protest against tightened Covid-19 restrictions designed to counter a surge in coronavirus infections.

#AFGHANISTAN: The Taliban government rejected condemnation by Western nations over dozens of alleged “summary killings” of former security force personnel documented by rights groups since they returned to power.

#RIP: Long-time Kansas Senator and Republican nominee for US president Bob Dole died aged 98.

PARTING SHOT

The Anglo-Irish Treaty was signed on 6 December 1921, and to mark the centenary An Post has issued a pair of commemorative stamps

The stamps designed by leading designer Ger Garland are the latest in a series marking Ireland’s Decade of Centenaries.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The first features the signatures of the Irish Treaty delegates – Arthur Griffith (leader), Michael Collins, Robert Barton, Eamonn Duggan and George Gavan Duffy, and the British representatives – David Lloyd George (Prime Minister), Austen Chamberlain, Lord Birkenhead and Winston Churchill. While the second is a reproduction of Arthur Griffith’s aspirational message after the treaty signing.

Here’s a handy timeline of some of the important events around the time.