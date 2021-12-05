Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal gives you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Orange and Yellow weather warnings have been issued for the country on Tuesday and some of Wednesday as an Atlantic depression called Storm Barra arrives.
- Public health officials confirmed 5,156 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland this afternoon.
- Minister Michael McGrath said the government would lift the “precautionary” restrictions announced on Friday if further clarity on the Omicron variant “does not meet our worst fears”.
- Taoiseach Micheál Martin said it was “clear as daylight” that if people do not get vaccinated they are jeopardising their health and the health of others.
- People travelling to Ireland from this morning are now required to have a recent negative Covid-19 test result.
- Anyone arriving in Northern Ireland from abroad will be required to undergo a pre-departure Covid test from Tuesday, it was confirmed today.
- Several anti-mask primary school teachers have formed a campaign group on Facebook to protest against children wearing face coverings in schools.
- An ambulance turned up to a life-threatening event more than an hour after being called on more than 300 occasions over the first six months of this year.
- A government repatriation flight for people looking to return to Ireland from Morocco left yesterday with 156 passengers on board.
- Dublin’s oldest Christmas market returned to Henry Street at full trading capacity this weekend.
WORLD
#BRUSSELS: Belgian police used water cannon and tear gas to disperse protesters in Brussels today after most demonstrators marched peacefully to protest against tightened Covid-19 restrictions designed to counter a surge in coronavirus infections.
#AFGHANISTAN: The Taliban government rejected condemnation by Western nations over dozens of alleged “summary killings” of former security force personnel documented by rights groups since they returned to power.
#RIP: Long-time Kansas Senator and Republican nominee for US president Bob Dole died aged 98.
PARTING SHOT
The Anglo-Irish Treaty was signed on 6 December 1921, and to mark the centenary An Post has issued a pair of commemorative stamps
The stamps designed by leading designer Ger Garland are the latest in a series marking Ireland’s Decade of Centenaries.
The first features the signatures of the Irish Treaty delegates – Arthur Griffith (leader), Michael Collins, Robert Barton, Eamonn Duggan and George Gavan Duffy, and the British representatives – David Lloyd George (Prime Minister), Austen Chamberlain, Lord Birkenhead and Winston Churchill. While the second is a reproduction of Arthur Griffith’s aspirational message after the treaty signing.
Here’s a handy timeline of some of the important events around the time.
