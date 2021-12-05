#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Adam Daly Sunday 5 Dec 2021, 7:55 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal gives you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO FEE 2 OLH Mr Tilly Christmas Lights Eloise O'Dwyer (3) pictured at the turning on of Sandymount resident William Tilly's Christmas lights. The 86-year-old has been decorated his home for the last eleven years in aid of Our Lady’s Hospice & Care Services. Source: Mark Stedman

  • Orange and Yellow weather warnings have been issued for the country on Tuesday and some of Wednesday as an Atlantic depression called Storm Barra arrives.
  • Public health officials confirmed 5,156 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland this afternoon.
  • Minister Michael McGrath said the government would lift the “precautionary” restrictions announced on Friday if further clarity on the Omicron variant “does not meet our worst fears”.
  • Taoiseach Micheál Martin said it was “clear as daylight” that if people do not get vaccinated they are jeopardising their health and the health of others.
  • People travelling to Ireland from this morning are now required to have a recent negative Covid-19 test result.
  • Anyone arriving in Northern Ireland from abroad will be required to undergo a pre-departure Covid test from Tuesday, it was confirmed today. 
  • Several anti-mask primary school teachers have formed a campaign group on Facebook to protest against children wearing face coverings in schools.
  • An ambulance turned up to a life-threatening event more than an hour after being called on more than 300 occasions over the first six months of this year.
  • A government repatriation flight for people looking to return to Ireland from Morocco left yesterday with 156 passengers on board.
  • Dublin’s oldest Christmas market returned to Henry Street at full trading capacity this weekend.

WORLD

indonesia-lumajang-mount-semeru-eruption-evacuation People leave for temporary shelters after Mount Semeru eruption in Java, Indonesia. At least 13 people died and 98 others were injured after Mount Semeru erupted. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#BRUSSELS:  Belgian police used water cannon and tear gas to disperse protesters in Brussels today after most demonstrators marched peacefully to protest against tightened Covid-19 restrictions designed to counter a surge in coronavirus infections.

#AFGHANISTAN: The Taliban government rejected condemnation by Western nations over dozens of alleged “summary killings” of former security force personnel documented by rights groups since they returned to power.

#RIP: Long-time Kansas Senator and Republican nominee for US president Bob Dole died aged 98.

PARTING SHOT

The Anglo-Irish Treaty was signed on 6 December 1921, and to mark the centenary An Post has issued a pair of commemorative stamps

The stamps designed by leading designer Ger Garland are the latest in a series marking Ireland’s Decade of Centenaries.

The first features the signatures of the Irish Treaty delegates – Arthur Griffith (leader), Michael Collins, Robert Barton, Eamonn Duggan and George Gavan Duffy, and the British representatives – David Lloyd George (Prime Minister), Austen Chamberlain, Lord Birkenhead and Winston Churchill. While the second is a reproduction of Arthur Griffith’s aspirational message after the treaty signing.

Here’s a handy timeline of some of the important events around the time.

