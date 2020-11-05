Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

#US ELECTION: Here are the main points in the election right now as the US edges towards electing Joe Biden.

#VIENNA ATTACK: Austria has acknowledged there had been security failings leading up to the deadly gun rampage in Vienna by a convicted Islamic State sympathiser.

#MAGUFULI: Tanzania’s populist president John Magufuli took the oath of office for a second five-year term amid tight security after the opposition called for a fresh election, the disbandment of the electoral commission and an “endless peaceful demonstration” over the 28 October vote.

The people of Colorado voted in favour of reintroducing wolves to the US state today.

The question of the reintroduction of wolves is one that’s been raised in Ireland, with Eamon Ryan, leader of the Green Party, calling for the reintroduction of the predator to help rewild parts of the countryside last October.

His comments came after an episode of TheJournal.ie’s Ireland 2029 podcast in August examined the debate around the reintroduction of wolves into Ireland in detail.

If you’re curious about what it might entail you can listen below.

