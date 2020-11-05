Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Health officials have confirmed that a further three people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland, along with 591 new cases.
- Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has been accused of throwing the former head of National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP) “under the bus”, by Sinn Féin.
- Sligo TD Marc MacSharry has called on Micheál Martin to “lead” the party, while defending the comments he made about the Fianna Fáil leader last night.
- Retailers have called for an early reopening date for shops if Covid-19 case numbers continue to fall, an industry body has said.
- The isolation and hopelessness felt by older people must be considered when the government eases lockdown restrictions next month, a senior HSE figure has said.
- The government is considering whether it should make it mandatory or legally enforceable for someone to restrict their movements or self isolate if they are a close contact or a confirmed case.
- The Dublin born seven-year-old son of a suspected ISIS fighter has brought a High Court challenge over the State’s decision refusing to recognise him as an Irish citizen.
- The developers who knocked down the historic O’Rahilly House insisted the demolition had taken place “in accordance with all applicable laws” and that they had kept Dublin City Council fully briefed on their plans.
- Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe has finally met with Chief Justice Frank Clarke to discuss Woulfe’s attendance at the ‘Golfgate’ event, and subsequent comments that have been labelled as controversial.
WORLD
#US ELECTION: Here are the main points in the election right now as the US edges towards electing Joe Biden.
#VIENNA ATTACK: Austria has acknowledged there had been security failings leading up to the deadly gun rampage in Vienna by a convicted Islamic State sympathiser.
#MAGUFULI: Tanzania’s populist president John Magufuli took the oath of office for a second five-year term amid tight security after the opposition called for a fresh election, the disbandment of the electoral commission and an “endless peaceful demonstration” over the 28 October vote.
PARTING SHOT
The people of Colorado voted in favour of reintroducing wolves to the US state today.
The question of the reintroduction of wolves is one that’s been raised in Ireland, with Eamon Ryan, leader of the Green Party, calling for the reintroduction of the predator to help rewild parts of the countryside last October.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
His comments came after an episode of TheJournal.ie’s Ireland 2029 podcast in August examined the debate around the reintroduction of wolves into Ireland in detail.
If you’re curious about what it might entail you can listen below.
Source: Ireland 2029/SoundCloud
COMMENTS