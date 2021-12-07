Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal gives you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

People walking along the seafront in Howth Dublin as Storm Barra takes place. Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Russian President Vladimir Putin during his talks with U.S. President Joe Biden in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia. Source: PA

#US: President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin began a high-stakes video summit today amid fears over a potential Ukraine invasion.

#JAMAL KHASHOGGI: A suspect in the killing of the Saudi journalist was arrested in France, a French judicial official has said.

#INDONESIA: The death toll from the eruption of Indonesia’s Mount Semeru volcano rose to 34, the national disaster agency said.

#BEIJING: China accused the United States of violating the Olympic spirit by announcing a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Games in February.

PARTING SHOT

With Storm Barra dominating the headlines and the majority of the country staying indoors, The Journal newsroom thought we would ask about your favourite rainy day movies.

You can rate some of the classics here, and afterwards, sure pop one of them on and chill out for the rest of the evening.