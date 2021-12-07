Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal gives you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Status Red, Orange and Yellow warnings remain in place across the country as Storm Barra made its presence felt nationwide throughout the day.
- 38,000 ESB Networks electricity customers are still without electricity due to high winds caused by Storm Barra.
- The Department of Education said that schools in 11 counties should be closed tomorrow as they will be under Status Red or Orange warnings.
- Irish Water issued five ‘boil water’ notices as the water supplies of over 76,000 people are currently being impacted due to Storm Barra.
- Public health officials confirmed 5,590 new cases of Covid-19 this evening.
- A man in his 70s died following a road crash in Galway this afternoon.
- Gardaí renewed their appeal for information regarding the disappearance of Trevor Deely, who went missing in Dublin 21 years ago today.
- The Taoiseach said that more than 215,000 appointments for Covid-19 booster shots were missed in the last two weeks.
- Gardaí in Louth are seeking witnesses as part of an investigation into the alleged discharge of a firearm in Dundalk last Saturday.
- A court heard that a doctor who worked in seven Irish hospitals since 2018 failed to disclose to medical authorities that he had been struck off the UK medical register two years earlier.
WORLD
#US: President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin began a high-stakes video summit today amid fears over a potential Ukraine invasion.
#JAMAL KHASHOGGI: A suspect in the killing of the Saudi journalist was arrested in France, a French judicial official has said.
#INDONESIA: The death toll from the eruption of Indonesia’s Mount Semeru volcano rose to 34, the national disaster agency said.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
#BEIJING: China accused the United States of violating the Olympic spirit by announcing a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Games in February.
PARTING SHOT
With Storm Barra dominating the headlines and the majority of the country staying indoors, The Journal newsroom thought we would ask about your favourite rainy day movies.
You can rate some of the classics here, and afterwards, sure pop one of them on and chill out for the rest of the evening.
COMMENTS