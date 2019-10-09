Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Extinction Rebellion protesters take part in a peaceful protest aimed at fashion shops in Dublin this afternoon Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn inspects a blade during a visit to a wind turbine facility in Southampton Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#SYRIA: A Turkish military operation against Kurdish militants in northern Syria began, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed.

#SHOOTING: At least two people were shot dead on a street in the German city of Halle, with media and witnesses reporting that a synagogue and a Turkish restaurant were the targets.

#USA: A nine-year-old child accused of causing a mobile home fire in Chicago in Illinois was charged with five counts of first-degree murder.

This has been a burden in my life for a few years now and finally I have got to the bottom of it...... pic.twitter.com/0YqJAoXuK1 — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) October 9, 2019 Source: Coleen Rooney /Twitter

It’s safe to say that Twitter’s 280-character cap doesn’t always allow for the most fascinating narratives.

But today, conventional wisdom was confounded when Coleen Rooney (wife of former Premier League footballer Wayne) posted a screenshot of a story that became the talk of the internet.

In it, she accused another fellow footballer’s wife of selling stories about her life to the Sun newspaper in the UK after a five-month social media investigation.

The post contained a narrative worthy literature’s most famous crime writers, and is well worth having a look at if you’ve somehow managed to miss it.

And in case you’re wondering who the other footballer’s wife is, it’s……………… Rebekah Vardy.

