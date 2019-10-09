This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

A meeting between the Taoiseach and Boris Johnson, payments by a council to a known criminal, and a Turkish invasion of northern Syria had people talking today.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 9 Oct 2019, 9:07 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

extinction rebellion 734_90582208 Extinction Rebellion protesters take part in a peaceful protest aimed at fashion shops in Dublin this afternoon Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL 

jeremy-corbyn-visits-wind-turbine-facility-southampton Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn inspects a blade during a visit to a wind turbine facility in Southampton Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#SYRIA: A Turkish military operation against Kurdish militants in northern Syria began, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed.

#SHOOTING: At least two people were shot dead on a street in the German city of Halle, with media and witnesses reporting that a synagogue and a Turkish restaurant were the targets.

#USA: A nine-year-old child accused of causing a mobile home fire in Chicago in Illinois was charged with five counts of first-degree murder.

PARTING SHOT

It’s safe to say that Twitter’s 280-character cap doesn’t always allow for the most fascinating narratives.

But today, conventional wisdom was confounded when Coleen Rooney (wife of former Premier League footballer Wayne) posted a screenshot of a story that became the talk of the internet.

In it, she accused another fellow footballer’s wife of selling stories about her life to the Sun newspaper in the UK after a five-month social media investigation.

The post contained a narrative worthy literature’s most famous crime writers, and is well worth having a look at if you’ve somehow managed to miss it.

And in case you’re wondering who the other footballer’s wife is, it’s……………… Rebekah Vardy.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

