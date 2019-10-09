Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- It emerged that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will meet UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tomorrow in the north-west of England.
- Dublin City Council denied offering protection money to a known criminal to stop anti-social behaviour at a housing development in the south of the city.
- Extinction Rebellion activists brought their protest to Penneys and Brown Thomas stores in Dublin and staged a fashion show on O’Connell Street.
- Minister for Health Simon Harris announced that the government will fully roll-out a public access programme for Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to reduce new HIV infections in Ireland.
- The body of a 67-year-old Frankie Devlin, who went missing after a school reunion in Garryvoe Hotel in Cork last Saturday, was discovered following a search.
- Twitter defended its response to harmful content after being questioned at an Oireachtas Committee about racist abuse on its platform.
- A man who was 16 when he told a 12-year-old girl he would send around photos of her performing a sexual act on another told a court that he didn’t know he was committing a crime.
- Independents4Change TD Joan Collins swore in the Dáil during sharp criticism of the Government over Budget 2020.
- Several measures for next year’s Budget came into effect from midnight.
INTERNATIONAL
#SYRIA: A Turkish military operation against Kurdish militants in northern Syria began, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed.
#SHOOTING: At least two people were shot dead on a street in the German city of Halle, with media and witnesses reporting that a synagogue and a Turkish restaurant were the targets.
#USA: A nine-year-old child accused of causing a mobile home fire in Chicago in Illinois was charged with five counts of first-degree murder.
PARTING SHOT
It’s safe to say that Twitter’s 280-character cap doesn’t always allow for the most fascinating narratives.
But today, conventional wisdom was confounded when Coleen Rooney (wife of former Premier League footballer Wayne) posted a screenshot of a story that became the talk of the internet.
In it, she accused another fellow footballer’s wife of selling stories about her life to the Sun newspaper in the UK after a five-month social media investigation.
The post contained a narrative worthy literature’s most famous crime writers, and is well worth having a look at if you’ve somehow managed to miss it.
And in case you’re wondering who the other footballer’s wife is, it’s……………… Rebekah Vardy.
Comments have been closed for legal reasons.
