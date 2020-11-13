Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A man wearing a face mask in Dublin city centre today Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

People take part in an 'All Hands On Deck: Action for Climate Justice' protest alongside the River Clyde in Glasgow. Source: Jane Barlow/PA Images

#ENGLAND: Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe died today aged 74.

#OUT THE DOOR: Dominic Cummings has left Downing Street for good. Here’s why.

#CUOMO: New York restaurants and bars are to close at 10pm to ease pressure on hospitals.

PARTING SHOT

It’s an annual staple before Christmas, and not even a global pandemic will be putting a stop to this year’s Late Late Toy Show.

Here’s the trailer which was released today, ahead of the Toy Show on 27 November.