Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Dr Tony Holohan said we must not “drop our guard” as seven deaths and 482 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed.
- Micheál Martin has said the government’s advice on travelling home from abroad for Christmas will be given at the end of November.
- The Taoiseach also said today that a Covid-19 vaccine should be available to the Irish public by mid-2021.
- Martin said the DUP was “wrong” to use a cross-community veto on public health measures.
- There was no consensus among party leaders after a meeting on the Seamus Woulfe controversy.
- A shopping centre in Cork re-opened its doors today for the first time since a major blaze last year.
- Pete Taylor has sought an injunction to stop a council evicting a boxing club from the premises.
- The Minister for Justice and the Irish Prison Service appealed a data watchdog finding about officers’ thumbprints.
- Halfway through Level 5, what does this week’s Covid-19 data tell us?
INTERNATIONAL
#ENGLAND: Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe died today aged 74.
#OUT THE DOOR: Dominic Cummings has left Downing Street for good. Here’s why.
#CUOMO: New York restaurants and bars are to close at 10pm to ease pressure on hospitals.
PARTING SHOT
It’s an annual staple before Christmas, and not even a global pandemic will be putting a stop to this year’s Late Late Toy Show.
Here’s the trailer which was released today, ahead of the Toy Show on 27 November.
