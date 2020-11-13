#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Friday 13 November 2020
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s what made the headlines today…

By Sean Murray Friday 13 Nov 2020, 9:00 PM
40 minutes ago 1,980 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5266309

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Covid Dublin 004 A man wearing a face mask in Dublin city centre today Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

climate-protest People take part in an 'All Hands On Deck: Action for Climate Justice' protest alongside the River Clyde in Glasgow. Source: Jane Barlow/PA Images

#ENGLAND: Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe died today aged 74.

#OUT THE DOOR: Dominic Cummings has left Downing Street for good. Here’s why.

#CUOMO: New York restaurants and bars are to close at 10pm to ease pressure on hospitals.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

It’s an annual staple before Christmas, and not even a global pandemic will be putting a stop to this year’s Late Late Toy Show.

Here’s the trailer which was released today, ahead of the Toy Show on 27 November.

Source: The Late Late Show/YouTube

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie