Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

People enjoying drinks at a pub in Dublin this evening. Source: Sam Boal

Pubs and restaurants will have to close at 8pm from Monday under new Covid restrictions.

Indoor events will also have to end at 8pm and capacities at concerts, the cinema and sporting events will be reduced.

Weddings will also be limited to 100 people as part of the measures.

The hospitality sector expressed anger and dismay at the announcement.

The State admitted the rights of mother and baby home survivors were breached when they were not given a report into the homes prior to its publication.

3,628 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland, with the Omicron strain now accounting for 35% of cases.

Interested in Omicron? Here’s an explainer on what we know about the strain and how effective booster shots might be.

INTERNATIONAL

Israeli soldiers push Palestinians during a demonstration by Jewish settlers after the killing of an Israeli settler in the West Bank. Source: Nasser Ishtayeh/ZUMA Wire/Alamy Live News

#UK: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson downplayed suggestions he is at odds with Professor Chris Whitty over advice for the public as he warned the country is facing a “considerable wave” of the Omicron variant.

#WEST BANK: Israeli soldiers carried out a manhunt in the occupied West Bank, a day after the army blamed Palestinians for shooting dead an Israeli settler and wounding two others.

#BALDWIN: Authorities in the US issued a search warrant for Alec Baldwin’s mobile phone in the ongoing investigation into the death of Halyna Hutchins.

PARTING SHOT

Turns out one of the great by-election door knocks, witnessed by @Tony_Diver, was pretty telling in the end. pic.twitter.com/h3ietmOIxf — Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) December 17, 2021

The UK government continues to stumble from one crisis to the next, its latest being the loss of a byelection in the North Shropshire constituency.

The vote in the West Midlands area saw the Liberal Democrats overturned a majority of nearly 23,000 to claim the seat.

It may sound like a shock result but, after canvassing encounters like this one, Conservative Party candidate Neil Shastri-Hurst must have known he was in trouble.