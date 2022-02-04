#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Friday 4 February 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 4 Feb 2022, 8:59 PM
52 minutes ago 1,086 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5673953

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

0271 Dublin scenes The Poolbeg Chimneys in the background today as people enjoy the late winter sunshine at lunchtime in Dublin's Grand Canal Dock Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

  • Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said Dara Calleary “paid a high price” in resigning from Cabinet in the wake of the Golfgate controversy but has suggested there may be “a way back” for the Mayo TD. 
  • The Taoiseach has also said “no one party” should have a veto on the Northern Ireland Assembly being operational amid DUP threats not to support power sharing
  • A man has died and three others have been hospitalised following a collision in Co Westmeath this morning. 
  • The owners of Glasnevin Cemetery in Dublin have decided to discontinue a commemorative wall marking all those who died in the revolutionary period, including members of British forces. 
  • Simon Coveney will face questions from an Oireachtas committee next week about a June 2020 champagne celebration in his department.
  • A High Court judge in Belfast has suspended DUP Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots’ order to stop Brexit agri-food checks at Northern Ireland ports.
  • Health officials have reported an additional 6,697 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today. In addition, there were 5,639 cases reported via antigen test through the HSE portal.

INTERNATIONAL

united-states-president-joe-biden-delivers-remarks-and-signs-an-executive-order-on-project-labor-agreements-at-the-ironworkers-local-5-in-upper-marlboro-maryland-on-friday-february-4-2022-the-ord United States President Joe Biden delivers remarks and signs an Executive Order on Project Labour Agreements Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#BOJO: A fifth adviser to Boris Johnson has reportedly quit less than 24 hours after a raft of departures that UK newspapers dubbed the “meltdown in Downing Street”.

#RUSSIA: The Pentagon has been pushed to supply evidence of a plan by Moscow to film a fake Ukrainian attack on Russians to justify a real assault on its pro-West neighbor.

#VACCINES: Austria’s president has signed a law making Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for all adults, a first in the European Union.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics have begun. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie