Coronavirus: 12,336 new cases, 597 patients in hospital and 66 in ICU

HEALTH OFFICIALS TODAY reported an additional 6,697 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

In addition, there were 5,639 cases reported via antigen test through the HSE portal, leading to a combined total of 12,336 new cases.

Advertisement

As of 8am this morning, there are 597 people in hospital with a confirmed case of the virus, of whom 66 are in intensive care.

Yesterday saw a combined total of 12,875 new cases confirmed with 610 people in hospital, of whom 63 were in intensive care.

Earlier this week there were 92 deaths related to Covid-19 notified for the prior seven days, bringing the total number of deaths reported since the pandemic began to 6,228.

Last week, the Department of Health announced that it would no longer be publishing Covid-19 cases that are recorded at the weekend.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Figures will be released on Mondays pertaining to the preceeding days over the weekend.

Daily information on people with Covid-19 in hospital and intensive care will continue to be updated daily on the Covid-19 Data Hub.