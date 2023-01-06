Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#UKRAINE: Artillery exchanges pounded cities in eastern Ukraine today despite Russian leader Vladimir Putin unilaterally ordering his forces to pause attacks for 36 hours for the Orthodox Christmas.
#KENYA: An LGBT activist in Kenya has been found dead – stuffed in a metal box.
#MEXICO: 19 people died in a massive operation to arrest a son of jailed drug trafficker Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, the Mexican government has said.
An Post’s first stamp of 2023 marking the 50th anniversary of Ireland joining the European Communities, now the European Union, has been unveiled today.
The stamp design by renowned Irish designer Ger Garland features the flag of what is now known as the EU.
The design is based on the stars of the EU flag and the six fundamental values of the EU: Human Dignity, Freedom, Democracy, Equality, Rule of Law, and Human Rights.
To symbolise the number of members of the EC in 1973, only nine of the 12 stars from the EU flag are visible.
