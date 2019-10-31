Here's What Happened Today: Halloween

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the autumn display in the Botanic Gardens, Dublin, for the launch of the First Progress Report on the Climate Action Plan 2019. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

WORLD

Hong Kong protesters are calling for people to mark Halloween by wearing masks depicting government officials or scary characters. Source: AP/PA Images

#IMPEACHMENT: The US House of Representatives has approved the rules for its impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump with lawmakers voting 232-196 in favour of it.

#NOT LOVING IT: McDonald’s in Portugal has apologised after its Sundae Bloody Sundae ice cream ad.

#AMELIA BAMBRIDGE: The body of a missing British backpacker has been found off the coast of Cambodia, local police have said.

PARTING SHOT

If you’re looking to brush up on your Irish this Oíche Shamhna then this Twitter thread from The Irish For is the place to start.