Here's What Happened Today: Halloween

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The Department of Justice has postponed plans to house 13 asylum seekers in a hotel in Achill, Co Mayo due to ongoing protests.
- Latest figures from the Department of Housing have shown that there are more than 10,000 people homeless in Ireland for the eighth month in a row.
- A teacher who had sex with her 16-year-old pupil has been jailed for one year.
- Property developer Barta Capital is prepared to give over almost a third of units which are intended for private housing at the redeveloped O’Devaney Gardens for cost-rental housing instead, TheJournal.ie understands.
- Gardaí seized a gun and arrested three men in the Coolock area of North Dublin yesterday after stopping and searching a car.
- The Taoiseach has said he will switch his State car to a hybrid “if it makes sense”.
- A father-of-three who claimed to be a talent agent and sexually assaulted a child in a hospital bathroom has received a partially suspended sentence.
- Proposals for an all-island domestic league in Ireland have been dealt a blow today as the Irish Football Association say they will not sanction its clubs to take part in the competition.
- Start Mortgages has secured a temporary High Court injunction preventing anti-eviction activist Ben Gilroy from arresting any of its employees or agents.
WORLD
#IMPEACHMENT: The US House of Representatives has approved the rules for its impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump with lawmakers voting 232-196 in favour of it.
#NOT LOVING IT: McDonald’s in Portugal has apologised after its Sundae Bloody Sundae ice cream ad.
#AMELIA BAMBRIDGE: The body of a missing British backpacker has been found off the coast of Cambodia, local police have said.
PARTING SHOT
If you’re looking to brush up on your Irish this Oíche Shamhna then this Twitter thread from The Irish For is the place to start.
