Here's What Happened Today: Monday

IRELAND
- Gardaí investigating the abduction and assault of Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney have a list of over ten people of interest they’re looking at as part of the probe.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has announced that Ireland will end the exploration for oil in Irish waters.
- A man in his 60s has died following a workplace accident in Dublin 4 this afternoon.
- South Dublin County Council has said it carried out works in a wetlands area in Tallaght that has left environmentalists outraged.
- Officer grade members of the Defence Forces have today voted to accept Public Service Pay Commission proposals for a €10 million package of allowances.
- Over 10,000 cattle backed up in processing due to protests outside meat plants around the country in recent weeks, according to Meat Industry Ireland.
- Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 20-year-old woman missing from Co Kildare.
- The High Court has confirmed the appointment of an examiner to water firm Celtic Pure which was at the centre of recent product recalls.
- Dublin City Council has defended its decision to make its homecoming for the Dublin GAA teams on Sunday a ticketed event.
INTERNATIONAL
#THOMAS COOK: British travel group Thomas Cook has declared bankruptcy after failing to reach a last-ditch rescue deal.
#TRUMP: US President Donald Trump has dismissed the threat of impeachment over allegations that he tried to pressure Ukraine’s leader into investigating his 2020 election rival Joe Biden.
#BREXIT: The chairman the Brexit Party has accused Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of “hijacking” the backstop issue.
#SALA: Two people have been jailed for illegally accessing CCTV footage of the post-mortem of footballer Emiliano Sala.
PARTING SHOT
There’s been a lot of talk about climate change today with the UN climate summit underway in New York.
During her speech, Greta Thunberg berated world leaders, accusing them of betraying her generation by failing to tackle greenhouse gas emissions.
We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is the money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!
