Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Minister of State for European Affairs Helen McEntee with Chief Executive Officer, Road Safety Authority Moyagh Murdock discussing the RSA's Brexit preparations Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts to the speech of shadow chancellor John McDonnell during the Labour Party Conference Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#THOMAS COOK: British travel group Thomas Cook has declared bankruptcy after failing to reach a last-ditch rescue deal.

#TRUMP: US President Donald Trump has dismissed the threat of impeachment over allegations that he tried to pressure Ukraine’s leader into investigating his 2020 election rival Joe Biden.

#BREXIT: The chairman the Brexit Party has accused Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of “hijacking” the backstop issue.

#SALA: Two people have been jailed for illegally accessing CCTV footage of the post-mortem of footballer Emiliano Sala.

PARTING SHOT

There’s been a lot of talk about climate change today with the UN climate summit underway in New York.

During her speech, Greta Thunberg berated world leaders, accusing them of betraying her generation by failing to tackle greenhouse gas emissions.