Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Storm Brendan battered Ireland today. Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange leaves Westminster Magistrates Court Source: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images

#MEGXIT: Queen Elizabeth said she “respects and understands” Harry and Meghan’s decision to step away from the royal family.

#NEXT STAGE: Five candidates made it through to the next round of the UK Labour leadership race.

#SNOW PATROL: A snowy SOS signal saved an Alaskan man after his cabin burnt down.

PARTING SHOT

Philippines’ Taal volcano erupted.

And the footage captured of it is phenomenal.