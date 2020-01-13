This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Sean Murray Monday 13 Jan 2020, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

1850 Storm Brendan Storm Brendan battered Ireland today. Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

julian-assange-extradition Wikileaks founder Julian Assange leaves Westminster Magistrates Court Source: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images

#MEGXIT: Queen Elizabeth said she “respects and understands” Harry and Meghan’s decision to step away from the royal family.

#NEXT STAGE: Five candidates made it through to the next round of the UK Labour leadership race.

#SNOW PATROL: A snowy SOS signal saved an Alaskan man after his cabin burnt down.

PARTING SHOT

Philippines’ Taal volcano erupted.

And the footage captured of it is phenomenal.

