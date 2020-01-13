Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A Status Orange warning remains in place until midnight for five counties as Storm Brendan hit Ireland.
- A taxi driver was injured in a shooting in Drogheda.
- The Taoiseach said the Good Friday Agreement was “working again” as he visited Stormont.
- Election fever has officially taken hold with a number of politicians setting out their stalls on the airwaves today.
- An 11-year-old girl who was injured in a road crash in Dublin died in hospital.
- A man was injured after a gate fell on him during Storm Brendan.
- Met Éireann’s Evelyn Cusack asked people to stop sharing “crazy” and “irresponsible” fake weather warnings.
- Gardaí issued an appeal following a north Dublin shooting.
- Independent TD Michael Harty said he won’t contest the general election.
- Saoirse Ronan got her fourth Oscar nomination as Joker led the way with 11 nominations.
INTERNATIONAL
#MEGXIT: Queen Elizabeth said she “respects and understands” Harry and Meghan’s decision to step away from the royal family.
#NEXT STAGE: Five candidates made it through to the next round of the UK Labour leadership race.
#SNOW PATROL: A snowy SOS signal saved an Alaskan man after his cabin burnt down.
PARTING SHOT
Philippines’ Taal volcano erupted.
And the footage captured of it is phenomenal.
Philippines' Taal volcano eruption spews lava and coats Manila with ash https://t.co/acHx0Lo7oE pic.twitter.com/W7JFF385hT— TIME (@TIME) January 13, 2020
