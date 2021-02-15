#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 8°C Monday 15 February 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 15 Feb 2021, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

4573 Vaccinations Paramedic William Masterson injects the Covid-19 vaccination into the arm of Irish Army private Gareth Quin Source: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

  • The Minister for Health has confirmed the locations for 37 vaccination centres as part of the country’s Covid-19 vaccination programme. 
  • A further 821 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland this evening. 
  • Talks on the proposals for Leaving Cert 2021 are continuing this evening after they had collapsed last week.
  • A further 234 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Northern Ireland as the death toll reached 2,000
  • A man who crossed over to the wrong side of the road 20 times whilst drink driving and then threatened to kill a concerned member of the public who confronted him has been jailed.
  • The RSA has “categorically rejected” criticism of the cancellation of almost 500 driving tests last week due to cold and icy conditions.
  • Businessman Declan Ganley and a telecommunications company he is both chairman and CEO of claimed before the High Court that they were “maliciously” defamed by broadcaster CNN.

INTERNATIONAL

coronavirus-mon-feb-15-2021 Passengers arrive at London Heathrow's Terminal 5 from a 'red list' country. Source: Dominic Lipinski via PA Images

#PFIZER: Israel’s largest healthcare provider has said that a study of more than half a million fully vaccinated Israelis indicated the Pfizer/BioNTech jab gave 94% protection against Covid-19.

#HOTELS: The first guests who will check into government-designated accommodation arrived in England as the UK’s hotel quarantine regime began today.

#WHO: Nigerian economist Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been appointed as the first female and first African head of the World Trade Organization by its 159 member-countries.

PARTING SHOT

duke-and-duchess-of-sussex-expecting-second-child Harry and Meghan in Los Angeles Source: Misan Harriman/The Duke and Duchess of Sussex via PA Images

Harry and Meghan have announced they are expecting a second child, with an image taken remotely from London having been released.

The couple put out a black and white photo of themselves, sat under a tree in Los Angeles, with Harry gazing at his wife and resting his hand on Meghan’s head as she lies in his lap cradling her bump.

Hayley Halpin
