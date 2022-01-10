Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Gardaí have said there is still no clear motive for the murder of Michael Tormey in Ballyfermot on Sunday.
- Ireland has now recorded more than one million cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.
- Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said Ireland’s voluntary vaccination system will be maintained after it emerged public health experts are exploring a mandatory system.
- One of the child victims in the Munster sexual abuse case has said he thinks his parents and other family members who abused him should go to jail “for a long time”.
- A man has been arrested by gardaí investigating the disappearance of Giedre Raguckaite, a Lithuanian national who went missing from Louth three years ago.
- Teaching unions have hit out at “unhelpful” speculation about this year’s State Exams and have said they should take place in the traditional fashion.
- Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has issued a formal apology to a man who was wrongly accused of killing a 19-year-old woman in Co Meath in 1971.
- Lawyers for former Defence Forces member Lisa Smith are set to make a last ditch pre-trial application for the case to be dismissed.
INTERNATIONAL
#DJOKOVIC: Novak Djokovic has said he is hoping to still compete in the Australian Open, hours after winning a victory over the Australian government in his visa battle.
#CLIMATE: The last seven years have been the hottest on record globally “by a clear margin”, the European Union’s climate monitoring service has reported.
#UGANDA: Uganda’s schools have reopened to students, ending the world’s longest school disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
PARTING SHOT
US comedian Bob Saget has died at the age of 65.
Saget, known for starring in US sitcoms including Full House, was pronounced dead at a hotel room in Orlando, Florida.
"I will never ever have another friend like him," John Stamos, who starred alongside Bob Saget in "Full House," said in a tweet. "I love you so much Bobby." https://t.co/AJ6pUaBAff pic.twitter.com/RZbGFaynCf— The New York Times (@nytimes) January 10, 2022
COMMENTS