Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

mber Delap aged 6 years dressed in traditional Hanbok with Bok-Jumoni with Performers from Flower City Dragon & Lion Dance Association in the ornamental glass garden, Botanic Gardens to mark the launch of the programme for Dublin Lunar New Year Source: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

The exterior of the Twin Parks North West residential apartment building in New York where a fire broke out, killing 17 people Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#DJOKOVIC: Novak Djokovic has said he is hoping to still compete in the Australian Open, hours after winning a victory over the Australian government in his visa battle.

#CLIMATE: The last seven years have been the hottest on record globally “by a clear margin”, the European Union’s climate monitoring service has reported.

#UGANDA: Uganda’s schools have reopened to students, ending the world’s longest school disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

PARTING SHOT

US comedian Bob Saget has died at the age of 65.

Saget, known for starring in US sitcoms including Full House, was pronounced dead at a hotel room in Orlando, Florida.