Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 10 Jan 2022, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

4725 Chinese New Year mber Delap aged 6 years dressed in traditional Hanbok with Bok-Jumoni with Performers from Flower City Dragon & Lion Dance Association in the ornamental glass garden, Botanic Gardens to mark the launch of the programme for Dublin Lunar New Year Source: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

  • Gardaí have said there is still no clear motive for the murder of Michael Tormey in Ballyfermot on Sunday. 
  • Ireland has now recorded more than one million cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.
  • Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said Ireland’s voluntary vaccination system will be maintained after it emerged public health experts are exploring a mandatory system.
  • One of the child victims in the Munster sexual abuse case has said he thinks his parents and other family members who abused him should go to jail “for a long time”.
  • A man has been arrested by gardaí investigating the disappearance of Giedre Raguckaite, a Lithuanian national who went missing from Louth three years ago.
  • Teaching unions have hit out at “unhelpful” speculation about this year’s State Exams and have said they should take place in the traditional fashion
  • Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has issued a formal apology to a man who was wrongly accused of killing a 19-year-old woman in Co Meath in 1971.
  • Lawyers for former Defence Forces member Lisa Smith are set to make a last ditch pre-trial application for the case to be dismissed

INTERNATIONAL

new-york-usa-10th-jan-2022-the-exterior-of-the-twin-parks-north-west-residential-apartment-building-shows-signs-of-the-fire-that-left-at-least-19-people-dead-including-nine-children-in-the-bronx The exterior of the Twin Parks North West residential apartment building in New York where a fire broke out, killing 17 people Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#DJOKOVIC: Novak Djokovic has said he is hoping to still compete in the Australian Open, hours after winning a victory over the Australian government in his visa battle.

#CLIMATE: The last seven years have been the hottest on record globally “by a clear margin”, the European Union’s climate monitoring service has reported.

#UGANDA: Uganda’s schools have reopened to students, ending the world’s longest school disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

PARTING SHOT

US comedian Bob Saget has died at the age of 65.

Saget, known for starring in US sitcoms including Full House, was pronounced dead at a hotel room in Orlando, Florida.

