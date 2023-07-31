Advertisement

# evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Monday
Here’s a rundown of today’s news headlines.
1 hour ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

816Dublin Fans Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie Dublin fan Aisling Kane awaits the Dublin team arrival at Smithfield after winning the All Ireland. Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

venice-italy-venice-gondolier-rowing-a-gondola-full-of-tourists-on-a-gondola-ride-on-the-grand-canal-venice-italy-eu-europe Alamy Stock Photo The recommendation will now go to a meeting of UNESCO's World Heritage Committee for adoption. Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned “war” is coming to Russia after drones targeting Moscow and the Crimea peninsula were downed in attacks that damaged two office towers in the capital and briefly shut an international airport.

#PAKISTAN The Islamic State group claimed responsibility today for a suicide bomb blast in Pakistan that killed at least 54 people, including 23 children, at a political party gathering ahead of elections due later this year.

#DANGER LIST UNESCO today recommended that Venice be added to its list of world heritage in danger, saying the Italian authorities needed to step up efforts to secure the historic city and its surrounding lagoon.

#DENMARK The country’s Foreign Minister said the government will seek to make it illegal to desecrate the Koran or other religious holy books in front of foreign embassies.

PARTING SHOT

scottish-singer-songwriter-paolo-nutini-performs-a-glastonbury-festival-warm-up-gig-on-the-harbourside-in-bristol Alamy Stock Photo Paolo Nutini has been announced as an Electric Picnic headliner. Alamy Stock Photo

Paolo Nutini was today announced as a new headliner for Electric Picnic, replacing Lewis Capaldi. 

Capaldi announced in June that he is “taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future”.

Confirming his break from touring in June, Capaldi said: “I’m very sorry to let you know I’m going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future.

“I’m so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year, but I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve.”

Billie Eilish, Niall Horan, Fred Again… and The Killers are also headlining Electric Picnic this year, which takes place from 1 to 3 September. 

