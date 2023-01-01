Here's What Happened Today: New Year's Day

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#LULA He was sworn-in for his third term as president of Brazil, promising to improve conditions for the country’s poor and vowing not to continue with deforestation of the Amazon for agriculture.
#POPE: The presiding Pope Francis paid tribute to his predecessor Pope Benedict XVI who died at the age of 95, almost a decade after he became the first pontiff to resign in six centuries.
#UKRAINE: Its air force said it shot down 45 Russian drones while four people died in Russia’s New Year’s assault.
Pictured at the 800-year-old Hook Lighthouse in County Wexford are the Dunbrody Archers as they perform an Arrow Ceremony an age-old tradition.
Originally conceived dating in 1687 as a way for New Ross to claim its authority over the estuary, the demonstration takes place each year on New Year’s Day. Check out hookheritage.ie for further details.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS