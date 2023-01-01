Advertisement

# The Fix
Here's What Happened Today: New Year's Day
Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.
19 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

IMG-2519 Noel Mulcair A panoramic view from the summit of Carrauntoohil in Kerry earlier today. Noel Mulcair

  • A woman who was found dead in a flat in Cork has been named as 28-year-old Bruna Fonseca.
  • A Status Yellow fog and ice warning was issued for the entire country taking effect from 11pm tonight.
  • The first baby of 2023 in Ireland is believed to have been born barely after midnight at the National Maternity Hospital. 
  • A teenager appeared in court charged in connection with a serious assault in Co Cork which left a 29 year old man in a critical condition in hospital.
  • The number of road deaths in Ireland in 2022 increased by 13% from the previous year, provisional figures have shown.
  • Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik has said she disagrees with her UK counterpart Keir Starmer’s order that UK Labour MPs should not join union picket lines, but said she still admires him.  

INTERNATIONAL

brazil-lula-inauguration Silvia Izquierdo A supporter of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva displays a banner for his inauguration as new president outside the Planalto presidential palace in Brazil. Silvia Izquierdo

#LULA He was sworn-in for his third term as president of Brazil, promising to improve conditions for the country’s poor and vowing not to continue with deforestation of the Amazon for agriculture. 

#POPE: The presiding Pope Francis paid tribute to his predecessor Pope Benedict XVI who died at the age of 95, almost a decade after he became the first pontiff to resign in six centuries.

#UKRAINE: Its air force said it shot down 45 Russian drones while four people died in Russia’s New Year’s assault.

PARTING SHOT

Pictured at the 800-year-old Hook Lighthouse in County Wexford are the Dunbrody Archers as they perform an Arrow Ceremony an age-old tradition.

Originally conceived dating in 1687 as a way for New Ross to claim its authority over the estuary, the demonstration takes place each year on New Year’s Day. Check out hookheritage.ie for further details.

Hook Arrow 2 Patrick Browne Patrick Browne

Eoghan Dalton
