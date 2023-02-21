Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sasko Lazarov Isobel Carnegie with her dog Mila, viewing Andy Warhol's 1985 painting The New Spirit in Gormleys Gallery. The Pop Art Pioneers exhibition, featuring work by Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, Keith Haring & Robert Indiana, opens on Saturday. Sasko Lazarov

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo Russian President Vladimir Putin gives his annual state of the nation address in Moscow. Alamy Stock Photo

#RUSSIAN INVASION Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that Russia is suspending its participation in the New Start treaty — the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the US.

#WARSAW US President Joe Biden declared that Ukraine’s capital Kyiv remained “free” during a visit to Poland ahead of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

#ANDREW TATE A Romanian court agreed to extend social media influencer Andrew Tate’s detention on suspicion of organised crime and human trafficking by another 30 days, an official said.

#NICOLA BULLEY UK media watchdog Ofcom said it is “extremely concerned” by comments from the family of Nicola Bulley about media behaviours and it has written to ITV and Sky “to ask them to explain their actions”.

PARTING SHOT

Whether you eat them for breakfast, lunch or dinner – or perhaps all three – many of us will have tucked into a pancake today in celebration of Pancake Tuesday.

But the pre-lent feast is not just for humans. In a video shared on social media, Dogs Trust showed that dogs enjoy a pancake as much as we do.

As long as they’re dog friendly, of course.

Happy #PancakeTuesday!🥞

🔊 Turn the sound up to hear the adorable chomps of the dogs devouring their pancakes. Some were a little more enthusiastic about the day than others 🤭

Will you treat your dog to a dog friendly pancake today? Get the recipe on https://t.co/dHmg8WtuPw pic.twitter.com/7mGg3vQqMo — Dogs Trust Ireland (@DogsTrust_IE) February 21, 2023