Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

IRELAND

Sasko Lazarov / Photocall Ireland The National Ambulance Service recognised the bravery of 16-year old Noah Winders (left) from Castleknock, Dublin who rescued his friend Charlie Rutter when he collapsed playing basketball. Noah, who is fully trained in CPR, carried out chest compressions on his teammate until the arrival of the Emergency Services. Sasko Lazarov / Photocall Ireland / Photocall Ireland

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo Ukrainian soldiers walk along a street in the area of the heaviest battles with the Russian invaders in Bakhmut. Alamy Stock Photo

#BLACK SEA COLLISION Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu spoke to his US counterpart Lloyd Austin amid tensions over the crash of an American drone over the Black Sea.

#BAKHMUT Ukrainian troops defended positions in Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine amid a relentless push by Russian forces to capture a city that has been turned into a wasteland by seven months of fighting.

#STOCKS Europe’s stock markets and the euro slumped on renewed fears of contagion following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

#LAHORE Clashes between Pakistan’s police and supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan continued into a second day outside his home in the eastern city of Lahore.

PARTING SHOT

Department of Foreign Affairs Tánaiste Micheál Martin with members of New York GAA today. Department of Foreign Affairs

Over in the Big Apple for St Patrick’s Day, Tánaiste Micheál Martin announced a grant of €500,000 for a revamp of New York’s GAA stadium as part of the Government’s commitment to the overseas development of Gaelic games.

Located in the Bronx, Gaelic Park has been a home for Gaelic games in New York City since 1926.

Martin said it’s “at the heart of the Irish community” in New York, with the GAA club having been established in 1914.

The funding is being made available through the Government’s Emigrant Support Programme.

“As Irish communities across the United States evolve, the GAA has an important part to play in keeping Irish people in the US connected to home,” Martin said.

“The association also helps us to connect new generations of Irish-Americans to their Irish culture and heritage, as well as those from other backgrounds who have an affinity for Ireland.”