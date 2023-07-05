Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s headlines.
#JUST STOP OIL Climate activists disrupted two tennis games at Wimbledon by running onto the court and throwing what appeared to be confetti onto the grass.
#ZAPORIZHZHIA Ukrainian and Russian officials accused each other of planning to attack one of the world’s largest nuclear power plants.
#CHONGQING At least 15 people were killed by floods in south-western China as seasonal torrents hit mountain areas, authorities said.
#JENIN Israel’s army declared the end of a large-scale military operation in the occupied West Bank that killed 12 Palestinians and one Israeli soldier over the previous two days.
RTÉ were not the only visitors at the Oireachtas today.
Leinster House today welcomed Aaron O’Shea and his parents Fidelma and Martin with Make-A-Wish Ireland, who granted Aaron’s wish of visiting the Dáil.
Aaron had time for a quick addition to his smart suit and bow tie with a fine flat cap - a nod to one of our elected Members. Can you guess which one? #SeeForYourself #OireachtasMakeAWish pic.twitter.com/W6iFXqmmHr— Houses of the Oireachtas - Tithe an Oireachtais (@OireachtasNews) July 5, 2023
Aaron was welcomed as a Distinguished Visitor and received a Garda escorted motorcade via Merrion Lawn courtesy of the US Embassy.
The 12-year-old met the broadcasting team and helped out in the Oireachtas studio, met a number of TDs and the Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl.
Aaron and his Mum & Dad were escorted to the Dáil chamber where they got to sign the Distinguished Visitors Book, getting to see the State Art and former Taoisigh Portraits a long the way. #SeeForYourself #OireachtasMakeAWish pic.twitter.com/hMlOU52Ovl— Houses of the Oireachtas - Tithe an Oireachtais (@OireachtasNews) July 5, 2023
Aaron also got to sit in the Dáil gallery, where he was welcomed by Ó Fearghaíl, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and other members of the Dáil.
Ó Fearghaíl thanked Make-A-Wish Ireland for granting Aaron’s wish and “for all the work they do for the brave children of Ireland”.
Finally, Aaron got to meet the Ceann Comhairle in his office for a quick chat before heading home.— Houses of the Oireachtas - Tithe an Oireachtais (@OireachtasNews) July 5, 2023
And to Aaron, from Everyone in the Parliamentary Community in the Houses of the Oireachtas, we hope you & your family had a great day & we welcome you back anytime. #SeeForYourself pic.twitter.com/PLZZE9BqfB
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site