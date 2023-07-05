Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s headlines.

IRELAND

Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie RTÉ interim deputy director general Adrian Lynch and director of strategy Rory Coveney arriving at Leinster House for the Oireachtas Media Committee this afternoon. Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo A Just Stop Oil protester is carried off court 18 after throwing confetti on to the grass during Katie Boulter’s first-round match against Daria Saville on day three of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. Alamy Stock Photo

#JUST STOP OIL Climate activists disrupted two tennis games at Wimbledon by running onto the court and throwing what appeared to be confetti onto the grass.

#ZAPORIZHZHIA Ukrainian and Russian officials accused each other of planning to attack one of the world’s largest nuclear power plants.

#CHONGQING At least 15 people were killed by floods in south-western China as seasonal torrents hit mountain areas, authorities said.

#JENIN Israel’s army declared the end of a large-scale military operation in the occupied West Bank that killed 12 Palestinians and one Israeli soldier over the previous two days.

PARTING SHOT

RTÉ were not the only visitors at the Oireachtas today.

Leinster House today welcomed Aaron O’Shea and his parents Fidelma and Martin with Make-A-Wish Ireland, who granted Aaron’s wish of visiting the Dáil.

Aaron had time for a quick addition to his smart suit and bow tie with a fine flat cap - a nod to one of our elected Members. Can you guess which one? #SeeForYourself #OireachtasMakeAWish pic.twitter.com/W6iFXqmmHr — Houses of the Oireachtas - Tithe an Oireachtais (@OireachtasNews) July 5, 2023

Aaron was welcomed as a Distinguished Visitor and received a Garda escorted motorcade via Merrion Lawn courtesy of the US Embassy.

The 12-year-old met the broadcasting team and helped out in the Oireachtas studio, met a number of TDs and the Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl.

Aaron and his Mum & Dad were escorted to the Dáil chamber where they got to sign the Distinguished Visitors Book, getting to see the State Art and former Taoisigh Portraits a long the way. #SeeForYourself #OireachtasMakeAWish pic.twitter.com/hMlOU52Ovl — Houses of the Oireachtas - Tithe an Oireachtais (@OireachtasNews) July 5, 2023

Aaron also got to sit in the Dáil gallery, where he was welcomed by Ó Fearghaíl, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and other members of the Dáil.

Ó Fearghaíl thanked Make-A-Wish Ireland for granting Aaron’s wish and “for all the work they do for the brave children of Ireland”.

Finally, Aaron got to meet the Ceann Comhairle in his office for a quick chat before heading home.



And to Aaron, from Everyone in the Parliamentary Community in the Houses of the Oireachtas, we hope you & your family had a great day & we welcome you back anytime. #SeeForYourself pic.twitter.com/PLZZE9BqfB — Houses of the Oireachtas - Tithe an Oireachtais (@OireachtasNews) July 5, 2023