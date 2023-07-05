Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 5 July 2023 Dublin: 15°C
# evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday
Here’s your roundup of what made the headlines today.
603
0
31 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s headlines.

IRELAND

234RTE at Committee Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie RTÉ interim deputy director general Adrian Lynch and director of strategy Rory Coveney arriving at Leinster House for the Oireachtas Media Committee this afternoon. Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

a-just-stop-oil-protester-is-carried-off-court-18-after-throwing-confetti-on-to-the-grass-during-katie-boulters-first-round-match-against-daria-saville-on-day-three-of-the-2023-wimbledon-championship Alamy Stock Photo A Just Stop Oil protester is carried off court 18 after throwing confetti on to the grass during Katie Boulter’s first-round match against Daria Saville on day three of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. Alamy Stock Photo

#JUST STOP OIL Climate activists disrupted two tennis games at Wimbledon by running onto the court and throwing what appeared to be confetti onto the grass.

#ZAPORIZHZHIA Ukrainian and Russian officials accused each other of planning to attack one of the world’s largest nuclear power plants.

#CHONGQING At least 15 people were killed by floods in south-western China as seasonal torrents hit mountain areas, authorities said.

#JENIN Israel’s army declared the end of a large-scale military operation in the occupied West Bank that killed 12 Palestinians and one Israeli soldier over the previous two days.

PARTING SHOT

RTÉ were not the only visitors at the Oireachtas today.

Leinster House today welcomed Aaron O’Shea and his parents Fidelma and Martin with Make-A-Wish Ireland, who granted Aaron’s wish of visiting the Dáil.

Aaron was welcomed as a Distinguished Visitor and received a Garda escorted motorcade via Merrion Lawn courtesy of the US Embassy.

The 12-year-old met the broadcasting team and helped out in the Oireachtas studio, met a number of TDs and the Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl.

Aaron also got to sit in the Dáil gallery, where he was welcomed by Ó Fearghaíl, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and other members of the Dáil. 

Ó Fearghaíl thanked Make-A-Wish Ireland for granting Aaron’s wish and “for all the work they do for the brave children of Ireland”. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags