NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A goose has a gander on the Gaiety Theatre stage in Dublin before making her debut in ‘The Ferryman', which is now running until 15 March. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Search and rescue efforts are seen around a wreckage site in the Potomac River from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#WASHINGTON DC: US President Donald Trump said there were “no survivors” from the mid-air crash that saw an American Airlines jet carrying 60 passengers and four crew members collide with an Army helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport.

#GAZA: Palestinian prisoners were freed after Israel suspended their release following chaos that erupted during the handover of seven captives.

#BRUSSELS: Two Irish MEPs were appointed as vice chairs to the EU’s special committee on housing.

#FRANKFURT: The European Central Bank cut its interest rates by a further quarter percentage point.

PARTING SHOT

It was announced this evening that iconic 1960s singer and actress Marianne Faithfull has died at the age of 78.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of the singer, songwriter and actress Marianne Faithfull,” a spokesperson said.

“Marianne passed away peacefully in London today, in the company of her loving family. She will be dearly missed.”

Faithfull began her singing career in 1964, after being discovered by Rolling Stones manager Andrew Loog Oldham. Her hits included As Tears Go By, which was written by The Rolling Stones’ Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.