NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The media on the plinth of the Dáil after the Regional Independent Group and Government parties said they would not challenge the Ceann Comhairle ruling that the group's four TDs cannot form a Dáil technical group. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#OREBRO: Around ten people died after a shooting at an adult education centre in Sweden.

#DEPORTATIONS: The first US flights carrying detained migrants to America’s notorious Guantanamo military base in Cuba got underway.

#UK: The case of convicted child serial killer Lucy Letby is to be reviewed by a UK commission that investigates potential miscarriages of justice.

#AMANDA PALMER: A woman lodged civil lawsuits against Neil Gaiman and his wife in the US, accusing the British author of sexually assaulting her.

PARTING SHOT

In every generation, there is a chosen one.

Well, this generation as well as fans of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer series today got the news that it may be making a return to screens after more than 20 years.

US outlets such as Deadline and Variety are reporting that a reboot starring Sarah Michelle Gellar is on the cards, with streaming service Hulu said to be close to signing a pilot order for the series.