NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Independent TD Catherine Connolly speaking to the media outside Leinster House after officially announcing her intention to run for president. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A drone attack targeted the administrative building of the FED company in Kharkiv, Ukraine, which specialises in the research, development, and maintenance of aircraft and helicopters. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA: An Israeli-backed American organisation that runs an aid programme in the Gaza Strip said 20 Palestinians were killed near a distribution site.

#DAMASCUS: Syria’s health ministry said a series of Israeli strikes targeting the army and defence ministry headquarters in Damascus killed one person and wounded another 18.

#CONTROVERSY: TV presenter John Torode said he learned from reading media reports about his “sacking” from MasterChef for using a racist term.

#AUSTRALIA: An Australian man who murdered British backpacker Peter Falconio in 2001 died in hospital, without disclosing where he buried the 28-year-old’s remains.

PARTING SHOT

Remember the record €250 million Euromillions jackpot was won in Cork last month?

Today, the family syndicate who had the winning ticket officially claimed their prize.

Sharing the story of their win anonymously with the National Lottery, the winners described the prize as “surreal”.