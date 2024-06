NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

People walk by artwork in support of Gaza on display in Dublin's Temple Bar. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

US President Joe Biden speaking at a campaign rally. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#US: US President Joe Biden and his Republican challenger Donald Trump battled it out in their first debate of the 2024 election cycle at CNN’s headquarters in Atlanta.

#BIDEN: After a debate performance which caused Democrat representatives to call for him to consider stepping aside, Biden today told a rally: “I don’t debate as well as I used to. But I know what I do know. I know how to tell the truth.”

#EUROPEAN COUNCIL: With MEPS set to vote on Ursula von der Leyen as President of the European Council, Taoiseach Simon Harris said he plans to engage with Irish MEPs ahead of the secret ballot.

#ROBB ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: A former schools police chief was indicted over his role in the slow police response to the 2022 massacre at a Texas elementary school that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

Advertisement

PARTING SHOT

If you haven’t already heard that Taylor Swift has arrived to play three nights in Dublin’s Aviva Stadium as part of her acclaimed Eras tour… honestly, where have you been?

Taylor Swift fans Emma O Connor and Tara Staunton from Galway getting ready for tonight's concert. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

It’s set to be a busy weekend for the capital city. Swift is commanding a lot of the attention with her three-day stint the stadium, second in capacity only to Croke Park, which sold out as soon as it went on sale last summer.

If you’re one of the many attending the shows – or if you’re just interested – we have everything you need to know right here.

The American pop star has shared a picture of flowers and a welcome message from U2, ahead of her first sold out performance tonight.

That wasn’t the only welcome she received, though.

It wasn't photoshop. It wasn't AI. It was very real! And it was the size of 2 Olympic swimming pools👀



Happy Taylor Swift day 🙌 We had to mark the occasion by working with Mack Signs to put a 100m installation on a Dublin beach#DublinTSTheErasTour #TaylorSwift #erastourdublin pic.twitter.com/3guxNX3VqN — Today FM 💛 (@TodayFM) June 28, 2024

TodayFM commissioned Mack Signs to install a 100 metre-wide welcome message to Swift on a Dublin beach. Pretty impressive – and hard to miss.