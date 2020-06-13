This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 13 June, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Government formation talks, five more Covid-19 deaths, and a stabbing in north Dublin…

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 13 Jun 2020, 7:53 PM
1 hour ago 5,108 Views 5 Comments
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

STABBING 040 The crime scene in Darndale where two people were stabbed this morning Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

black-lives-matter-protests A man approaches mounted police during a protest in London Source: Aaron Chown/PA

#LONDON: Five UK police officers were injured during protests held to ‘protect’ statues from anti-fascist protesters in London.

#TRUMP: US President Donald Trump said he would like to see an end to the police use of chokeholds, except in certain circumstances.

#EXPLOSION: At least ten people were killed and more than a hundred injured after an oil tanker truck exploded on a highway in China.

#LOCKDOWN: Parts of Beijing were locked down following the emergence of a new cluster of Covid-19 cases linked to a wholesale food market in the Chinese capital.

PARTING SHOT

It’s three months since Leo Varadkar’s announcement that schools, colleges and other community facilities would have to close as a result of Covid-19.

In the preceding days, Ireland looked on in mounting horror as the death toll in Italy climbed higher and higher, travel advice constantly changed, and St Patrick’s Day parades across the country were cancelled.

With the introduction of lockdowns in other European countries, it was expected that similar measures would be announced for Ireland. But no-one was sure when.

It almost seems like an age ago, but to remind you just what was happening at the time, we composed an oral history of the 24 hours that changed everything in Ireland, 12 March 2020. You can read the full thing here.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

