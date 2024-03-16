Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal brings you today’s top stories.

IRELAND

Kami Lawless O Keefe aged 4 from Dublin at the first event for the St Patrick's Day Festival at the Customs House. Leah Farrell / © RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / © RollingNews.ie / © RollingNews.ie

A number of asylum seekers who had been bussed from a makeshift camp in Dublin City to the Dublin Mountains this morning returned to the area this afternoon after some of the tents they had been staying in had been destroyed.

this morning returned to the area this afternoon after some of the tents they had been staying in had been destroyed. A man was arrested and charged after a suspected rifle, silencer and scope were seized in County Galway .

. A man remained in a critical condition in hospital after he was stabbed in Cobh, County Cork , last night.

, last night. Ireland were crowned Six Nations champions after defeating Scotland at the Aviva Stadium.

champions after defeating Scotland at the Aviva Stadium. A man appeared before a special sitting of Mallow District Court in connection with an alleged attack on a woman in Tralee, Co Kerry on Thursday.

in connection with an alleged attack on a woman in Tralee, Co Kerry on Thursday. The Irish Aviation Authority warned all drone operators not to fly unauthorised drones over the St Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin tomorrow.

warned all drone operators not to fly unauthorised drones over the St Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin tomorrow. President Michael D Higgins said that the suffering of people in Gaza will be foremost in the minds of Irish people this St Patrick’s Day, in his annual address.

WORLD

#GAZA: Stalled talks aimed at securing a ceasefire in Gaza were expected to restart in Qatar as soon as tomorrow, according to Egyptian officials.

#UNITED STATES: A suspected barricaded himself in a home in New Jersey and was holding hostages after allegedly shooting three people dead in suburban Philadelphia.

#RUSSIA: People from across Russia cast ballots on the second day of an election set to formalise six more years of power for President Vladimir Putin.

PARTING SHOT

Looking for a round for the week? Carl K has you covered. This is en excerpt from his weekly column, summing the kind of relationship Irish representatives like Belfast rappers Kneecap might have with the world, in contrast to what is normally exported on St Patrick’s Day:

Barred from Texas! Now this feels right! This feels like the relationship we should have with more of the world. Tense and snarky and combustible and cleaved around a fundamental difference in right and wrong. Doesn’t that feel a bit more true to who we are?