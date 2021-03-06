#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 6 March 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

A quick round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Adam Daly Saturday 6 Mar 2021, 7:56 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

21 Dublin Lockdown Abigail Farrelly 7yrs with her sister Olivia walk through a field of Daffodils in Fairview Park Dublin this afternoon. Source: Leon Farrell/RN

INTERNATIONAL

sydney-mardi-gras-2021 Sydney’s annual Mardi Gras went ahead at the Sydney Cricket Ground, where people could socially distance in their seats rather than on the traditional route down Oxford Street. Source: AAP/PA Images

#COVID RELIEF: The US Senate narrowly approved a 1.9 trillion dollar Covid-19 relief bill. 

#PAPAL VISIT: Pope Francis met with Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani – one of the most senior clerics in Shiite Islam – in Iraq’s holy city of Najaf.

#EL DIABLO: Protesters gathered outside Cyprus’ state broadcaster to demand the withdrawal of the country’s Eurovision entry that they say promotes satanic worship.

PARTING SHOT 

President Michael D Higgins released some much sought after photos of his new Bernese Mountain dog, Misneach. 

The five-month-old puppy in training recently joined the Higgins clan following the death of Síoda last year. 

Adam Daly
