Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

IRELAND
- A man and woman were seriously injured in a shooting incident in Bluebell, Dublin this afternoon.
- Health officials confirmed a further 14 people with Covid-19 had died and 539 new cases of the virus in Ireland.
- A protest rally calling for an end to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions took place this afternoon in Cork City, resulting in five arrests.
- The body of a man who went missing after a kayaking accident in Co Kildare last weekend was recovered from the River Barrow.
- The Irish judiciary body voted in favour of adopting new guidelines aimed at reducing the amount of damages that can be awarded to claimants for personal injury cases.
- Stockbrokers Davy announced the resignation of three senior executives days after the Central Bank levied a fine of €4.1 million against the company.
- Gardaí investigation allegation of indecent assault during the 1970s and 1980s arrested a man in his late 70s.
- Ireland reached the milestone of half a million coronavirus vaccines doses administered, Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed.
- The body of a man was discovered this morning on Moore Street in Dublin.
- Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney will visit Iran tomorrow to meet with President Hassan Rouhani.
INTERNATIONAL
#COVID RELIEF: The US Senate narrowly approved a 1.9 trillion dollar Covid-19 relief bill.
#PAPAL VISIT: Pope Francis met with Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani – one of the most senior clerics in Shiite Islam – in Iraq’s holy city of Najaf.
#EL DIABLO: Protesters gathered outside Cyprus’ state broadcaster to demand the withdrawal of the country’s Eurovision entry that they say promotes satanic worship.
PARTING SHOT
President Michael D Higgins released some much sought after photos of his new Bernese Mountain dog, Misneach.
The five-month-old puppy in training recently joined the Higgins clan following the death of Síoda last year.
President Higgins taking his dogs Bród and Misneach for a stroll. pic.twitter.com/kJdHD7NWLV— President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) March 6, 2021
