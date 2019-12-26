This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 26 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: St Stephen's Day

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 26 Dec 2019, 7:52 PM
1 hour ago 5,071 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4947768

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO FEE 281 Brown Thomas Sale Liv Judd from Canada attends the St Stephen's Day sales Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

  • A man died following a crash in Letterkenny this morning.
  • The leader of the Green Party said he believes one of the party’s TDs can become Taoiseach in two governments’ time.
  • The current Taoiseach said the Irish government would not “dismiss or pooh-pooh” the idea of a bridge being built linking Northern Ireland and Scotland.
  • The PSNI Chief Constable was criticised for posing alongside machine-gun-armed officers outside a police station in Crossmaglen.
  • A man appeared at a Belfast court over the pre-Christmas murder of two people in a flat in the city.
  • Another man appeared in court over charges relating to a house fire in Navan.
  • It emerged that nearly 800 children contacted Childline on Christmas Day.
  • St Mary’s Pro Cathedral in Dublin urged members of the public to donate their unwanted Christmas gifts, rather than exchanging them.

INTERNATIONAL

christmas-swim-in-prague-czech-republic A swimmer reacts as he climbs out of the Vltava river at an annual swim in Prague, Czechia Source: Slavek Ruta/PA Images

#COSTA DEL SOL The British father and his two children who drowned in a Spanish swimming pool on Christmas Eve were named.

#TYPHOON PHANPHONE At least 20 people were killed in a tropical storm that swept across remote villages and popular tourist areas of the central Philippines on Christmas Day.

#MIDDLE EAST Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was forced to take shelter after a rocket launch from the Gaza strip set off warning sirens.

#CAPITAL PUNISHMENT Japan executed a Chinese man over the 2003 murder and robbery of a family of four, the first foreigner to be put to death in the country in 10 years.

PARTING SHOT

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

Around 150 people gathered outside the main entrance to Brown Thomas on Dublin’s Grafton Street before 9am for one of the most popular winter sales events in the city. 

The department store was promising discounts of up to 50% on clothes, accessories, footwear and other items, and shoppers flooded the story when its doors finally opened.

Comments have been closed as legal proceedings are active in some of the stories above.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie