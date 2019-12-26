Here's What Happened Today: St Stephen's Day

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Liv Judd from Canada attends the St Stephen's Day sales Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A swimmer reacts as he climbs out of the Vltava river at an annual swim in Prague, Czechia Source: Slavek Ruta/PA Images

#COSTA DEL SOL The British father and his two children who drowned in a Spanish swimming pool on Christmas Eve were named.

#TYPHOON PHANPHONE At least 20 people were killed in a tropical storm that swept across remote villages and popular tourist areas of the central Philippines on Christmas Day.

#MIDDLE EAST Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was forced to take shelter after a rocket launch from the Gaza strip set off warning sirens.

#CAPITAL PUNISHMENT Japan executed a Chinese man over the 2003 murder and robbery of a family of four, the first foreigner to be put to death in the country in 10 years.

PARTING SHOT

Around 150 people gathered outside the main entrance to Brown Thomas on Dublin’s Grafton Street before 9am for one of the most popular winter sales events in the city.

The department store was promising discounts of up to 50% on clothes, accessories, footwear and other items, and shoppers flooded the story when its doors finally opened.

