Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

IRELAND
- The leaders of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party met to sign off on the draft agreement of a programme for government.
- Health officials confirmed one more death from Covid-19 and eight new confirmed cases of the virus.
- Victims of domestic violence were given access to Rent Supplement without a means test.
- A teenager arrested over a suspected arson attack at the home of a garda in Co Louth last weekend was released without charge.
- Two people appeared in court charged with the seizure of cocaine with an estimated street value of €440,000 in Clare.
- It emerged that 13 employees at meat factories did not receive results from initial Covid-19 tests carried out at the facilities where they work and had to be re-tested.
- A man was arrested and charged after another man was stabbed in Swords in Dublin yesterday.
- A new opinion poll showed that more than twice as many people want Leo Varadkar rather than Micheál Martin to lead the next coalition government.
INTERNATIONAL
#RAYSHARD BROOKS: An Atlanta police officer was sacked following the fatal shooting of a black man in the US city.
#MADELINE MCCANN: The German prosecutor who previously said police were working on the assumption Madeline McCann indicated that the missing girl may still be alive.
#GATWICK AIRPORT: A couple who were arrested after armed police stormed their home over the Gatwick Airport drone chaos received a £200,000 settlement.
PARTING SHOT
A lockdown during spring and early summer has given many people a huge appreciation for the natural world around them.
But even then, there’s not many places in nature you’d see the artistic endeavours of bees. Thankfully, we have Twitter:
