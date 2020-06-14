This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 14 June, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Government formation, one death from Covid-19, and Rent Supplement criteria changed for domestic abuse victims…

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 14 Jun 2020, 7:55 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

government formation sun 758A9133 Green Party leader Eamon Ryan arrives at Government Buildings Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

  • The leaders of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party met to sign off on the draft agreement of a programme for government.
  • Health officials confirmed one more death from Covid-19 and eight new confirmed cases of the virus.
  • Victims of domestic violence were given access to Rent Supplement without a means test.
  • A teenager arrested over a suspected arson attack at the home of a garda in Co Louth last weekend was released without charge.
  • Two people appeared in court charged with the seizure of cocaine with an estimated street value of €440,000 in Clare.
  • It emerged that 13 employees at meat factories did not receive results from initial Covid-19 tests carried out at the facilities where they work and had to be re-tested.
  • A man was arrested and charged after another man was stabbed in Swords in Dublin yesterday.
  • A new opinion poll showed that more than twice as many people want Leo Varadkar rather than Micheál Martin to lead the next coalition government. 

INTERNATIONAL

2.54138220 A protester in Atlanta. Source: PA Images

#RAYSHARD BROOKS: An Atlanta police officer was sacked following the fatal shooting of a black man in the US city.

#MADELINE MCCANN: The German prosecutor who previously said police were working on the assumption Madeline McCann indicated that the missing girl may still be alive.

#GATWICK AIRPORT: A couple who were arrested after armed police stormed their home over the Gatwick Airport drone chaos received a £200,000 settlement.

PARTING SHOT

A lockdown during spring and early summer has given many people a huge appreciation for the natural world around them.

But even then, there’s not many places in nature you’d see the artistic endeavours of bees. Thankfully, we have Twitter: 

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

