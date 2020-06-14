Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan arrives at Government Buildings Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A protester in Atlanta. Source: PA Images

#RAYSHARD BROOKS: An Atlanta police officer was sacked following the fatal shooting of a black man in the US city.

#MADELINE MCCANN: The German prosecutor who previously said police were working on the assumption Madeline McCann indicated that the missing girl may still be alive.

#GATWICK AIRPORT: A couple who were arrested after armed police stormed their home over the Gatwick Airport drone chaos received a £200,000 settlement.

PARTING SHOT

A lockdown during spring and early summer has given many people a huge appreciation for the natural world around them.

But even then, there’s not many places in nature you’d see the artistic endeavours of bees. Thankfully, we have Twitter:

