Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Hillside Family Day Out, a Kimmage & Crumlin community festival, was held in Dublin's Eamonn Ceannt Park today. Source: Allen Kiely

Vicky Phelan has returned to Ireland to receive palliative care after scans revealed new tumours.

has returned to Ireland to receive palliative care after scans revealed new tumours. The Government remains committed to Slaintecare , Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said.

, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said. Public health officials confirmed 1,051 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

in Ireland. There may not be a decision on a mica compensation scheme by the end of the month, a Fine Gael minister said.

by the end of the month, a Fine Gael minister said. Boris Johnson was branded a hypocrite for claiming he is “sickened” by the death of Sarah Everard, while attempting to introduce an amnesty for similar crimes in Northern Ireland.

for claiming he is “sickened” by the death of Sarah Everard, while attempting to introduce an amnesty for similar crimes in Northern Ireland. Delays in registering births are being reported by parents in Ireland, leading to knock-on delays in accessing child benefit.

are being reported by parents in Ireland, leading to knock-on delays in accessing child benefit. Met Éireann objected to swapping out Irish name Diarmuid for the English name Dave in polls on what to call this season’s storms.

INTERNATIONAL

Clydesdale horses being along Ayr beach, Ayrshire, UK, today. Source: Findlay/Alamy Live News

#UK: Boris Johnson put the British public on notice to expect empty shelves in the run-up to Christmas as he said the economy was in a “period of transition” following Brexit.

#PANDORA PAPERS: More than a dozen heads of state and government, including the King of Jordan and the Czech prime minister, have hidden millions in offshore tax havens, according to an investigation published today by the ICIJ media consortium.

#ITALY: A fire destroyed part of an historic bridge spanning the Tiber River in Rome.

PARTING SHOT

Source: Unioversity of Cologne

A fossilized trilobite has provided scientists with a whole new way of seeing the world.

New research has found that a suborder of the extinct marine creatures had a unique eye with about 200 large lenses.

“Under each of these lenses, in turn, at least six facets are set up, each of which together again makes up a small compound eye. So we have about 200 compound eyes (one under each lens) in one eye,” explained University of Cologne paleontologist Brigitte Schoenemann.

Trilobites dominated Earth’s oceans for hundreds of millions of years.