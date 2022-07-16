Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
INTERNATIONAL
#WILDFIRES Southwest Europe endured a sixth day of a summer heatwave that has triggered devastating forest fires.
#SRILANKA Legislators met to begin choosing a new leader to serve the rest of the term abandoned by the president who fled abroad and resigned after mass protests.
#UKRAINEWAR Russia was accused of using Europe’s largest nuclear power plant as a base to store weapons and shell the surrounding areas in Ukraine.
#SUPERPOWER Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair called on Western nations to develop a strategy to counter the rise of China as “the world’s second superpower”.
#EUMEMBERSHIP North Macedonia approved a French proposal that opens the way for negotiations to join the European Union and overcome Bulgarian objections.
#ROYALFAMILY THE Queen is alleged to have said “thank goodness Meghan is not coming” to Prince Philip’s funeral, according to unnamed sources cited in a new book.
PARTING SHOT
For over thirty years, David McDonald worked in Ireland’s biggest prisons. He’s written a book about his career, and in this extract, he writes about the beginning of a riot.
