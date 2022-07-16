Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Lauren Olmeda, from America but living in Ireland, with swimmers at the Forty Foot, Dublin.

INTERNATIONAL

Thousands of firefighters in Portugal have been battling fires all over the country that forced the evacuation of dozens of people. Source: AP/PA Images

#WILDFIRES Southwest Europe endured a sixth day of a summer heatwave that has triggered devastating forest fires.

#SRILANKA Legislators met to begin choosing a new leader to serve the rest of the term abandoned by the president who fled abroad and resigned after mass protests.

#UKRAINEWAR Russia was accused of using Europe’s largest nuclear power plant as a base to store weapons and shell the surrounding areas in Ukraine.

#SUPERPOWER Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair called on Western nations to develop a strategy to counter the rise of China as “the world’s second superpower”.

#EUMEMBERSHIP North Macedonia approved a French proposal that opens the way for negotiations to join the European Union and overcome Bulgarian objections.

#ROYALFAMILY THE Queen is alleged to have said “thank goodness Meghan is not coming” to Prince Philip’s funeral, according to unnamed sources cited in a new book.

PARTING SHOT

For over thirty years, David McDonald worked in Ireland’s biggest prisons. He’s written a book about his career, and in this extract, he writes about the beginning of a riot.