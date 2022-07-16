Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Saturday 16 July 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Patrick Coleman Saturday 16 Jul 2022, 8:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

1095 Forty Foot Lauren Olmeda, from America but living in Ireland, with swimmers at the Forty Foot, Dublin.

INTERNATIONAL

portugal-forest-fires Thousands of firefighters in Portugal have been battling fires all over the country that forced the evacuation of dozens of people. Source: AP/PA Images

#WILDFIRES Southwest Europe endured a sixth day of a summer heatwave that has triggered devastating forest fires.

#SRILANKA Legislators met to begin choosing a new leader to serve the rest of the term abandoned by the president who fled abroad and resigned after mass protests.

#UKRAINEWAR Russia was accused of using Europe’s largest nuclear power plant as a base to store weapons and shell the surrounding areas in Ukraine.

#SUPERPOWER Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair called on Western nations to develop a strategy to counter the rise of China as “the world’s second superpower”.

#EUMEMBERSHIP North Macedonia approved a French proposal that opens the way for negotiations to join the European Union and overcome Bulgarian objections.

#ROYALFAMILY THE Queen is alleged to have said “thank goodness Meghan is not coming” to Prince Philip’s funeral, according to unnamed sources cited in a new book.

PARTING SHOT

For over thirty years, David McDonald worked in Ireland’s biggest prisons. He’s written a book about his career, and in this extract, he writes about the beginning of a riot

1-1-31-752x501

Patrick Coleman

