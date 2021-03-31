#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 31 March 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 31 Mar 2021, 8:59 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

spring-weather-mar-31st-2021 Brian Cunningham dives into the sea at the Vico bathing place, Hawk Cliff, in Dalkey, Co Dublin Source: PA

THE WORLD 

spring-weather-mar-31st-2021 Members of the public during the warm weather at the Forest Recreation Ground in Nottingham, England today. Source: PA

#VACCINE: Experts examining links between the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine and blood clots have found no specific risk factors, including age, but are carrying out further analysis.

#POISONED: Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said he is going on hunger strike until he receives proper medical treatment for severe back pain and numbness in his legs. 

PARTING SHOT

Today is International Transgender Day of Visibility. 

Our columnist Aoife Martin has written about the importance of this day, and her complicated relationship with it. 

You can read the full piece here. Here’s a sample of it. 

Whether people like it or not, trans people exist in society and have done so since the first organism crawled out of the primordial soup onto land and thought, hey, this solid ground thing beneath my feet seems like a good idea. Well, maybe not as early as that, but you get my drift.
Trans people exist and, therefore, trans kids exist and it’s important that those kids see positive representation. It’s important that they know that that there are trans people are out there living their lives and contributing to society in the same way that cisgender people do.
It’s important because it tells them that they are not alone, that they are not the only ones who feel the way they do and that, someday, it will get better. But it’s also important for the rest of society to see us too. The more trans people we see around us every day the less remarkable and remarked upon, it becomes.

