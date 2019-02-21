Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Gardaí are investigating after a drone sighting at Dublin Airport caused a 30-minute flight shutdown.
- The closure of the Luas Green Line to facilitate the Metrolink is “off the agenda”, according to Minister for Transport Shane Ross.
- The family of missing Icelandic man Jón Jónsson have arrived in Ireland to step up their search.
- Gardaí fear a return of Hutch/Kinahan violence after Patrick Hutch walked free from court yesterday morning.
- The Dáil was suspended twice today after TDs rowed over a fossil fuel bill.
- Gardaí arrested 29 people in a blitz on Cork-based thieves and drug dealers.
- The HSE said 38 people have died so far this flu season.
- A judge ordered video footage of a child being taken into care be seized over social media fears.
- Senior civil servant Robert Watt was accused of “playing games” with an Oireachtas Committee.
- Dublin’s Lord Mayor has defended flying through 120 kegs of Guinness in six months.
- A Moscow native was appointed to promote the Irish language in a south Kerry gaeltacht.
INTERNATIONAL
#CHICAGO: Actor Jussie Smollett sent himself racist and homophobic hate mail before staging an attack on himself, police said.
#ISLAMIC STATE: US President Donald Trump requested a block be put on a US-born woman who joined ISIS from returning to America.
#CHARGED: British MP Christopher Davies was charged over alleged false expenses claims.
PARTING SHOT
A heartwarming story to round things off.
101 days ago, the Ballejos family fled their home in Paradise, California, as a deadly wildfire ripped through the area.
As they made their way out of the town, their dog Kingston jumped out of the back of their truck.
And yet, after all this time, the family have been reunited with Kingston, an Akita.
“When I found out, [it] just about brought me to tears,” Gabriel Ballejos told Associated Press after being reunited with his dog. “I’m so proud of him. I can’t believe it. He’s a true survivor.”
