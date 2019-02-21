This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 21 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

A drone spotted at Dublin Airport, Metrolink woes and Jussie Smollett’s even greater woes – it’s the evening fix.

By Sean Murray Thursday 21 Feb 2019, 9:00 PM
16 minutes ago 536 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4506706

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

aer lingus 656_90564802 Pictured signs advising the public that Dublin Airport is a Drone Free Zone Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Chicago top cop says Jussie Smollett faked attack because he was 'dissatisfied with his salary' Chicago police Superintendent Eddie Johnson speaks about the details of the arrest and charges of Jussie Smollett at Chicago police headquarters Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#CHICAGO: Actor Jussie Smollett sent himself racist and homophobic hate mail before staging an attack on himself, police said.

#ISLAMIC STATE: US President Donald Trump requested a block be put on a US-born woman who joined ISIS from returning to America.

#CHARGED: British MP Christopher Davies was charged over alleged false expenses claims.

PARTING SHOT

A heartwarming story to round things off.

101 days ago, the Ballejos family fled their home in Paradise, California, as a deadly wildfire ripped through the area.

As they made their way out of the town, their dog Kingston jumped out of the back of their truck.

And yet, after all this time, the family have been reunited with Kingston, an Akita.

“When I found out, [it] just about brought me to tears,” Gabriel Ballejos told Associated Press after being reunited with his dog. “I’m so proud of him. I can’t believe it. He’s a true survivor.”

California Wildfire Dog Reunited Source: Ben Lepe via AP

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Gardaí investigating after drone sighting at Dublin Airport causes 30-minute flight shutdown
    83,517  89
    2
    		'If he's not on a plane now, he's a silly man': Gardaí fear return of Hutch/Kinahan violence
    67,264  39
    3
    		Judge jails 48-year-old homeless man who called priest a 'motherf**ker'
    53,819  97
    Fora
    1
    		The 'cyclical nature' of venture capital saw deals in Ireland drop by a quarter in 2018
    126  0
    2
    		Edtech startup Rahoo's mission in life is to bring teacher training into the digital age
    70  0
    3
    		WeBringg has changed its name and quietly downplayed its Amazon-style delivery model
    65  0
    The42
    1
    		'I'm an Irish citizen now... I felt I had been accepted a long time ago'
    36,055  39
    2
    		Sean O'Shea's haul of 0-7 helps UCC deliver first Sigerson Cup title since 2014
    31,624  14
    3
    		Rory McIlroy confirms he will miss 2019 Irish Open
    26,164  57
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Eh, Karl Henry recommended the leaders get a load of riding in for the last week of Operation Transformation
    8,898  0
    2
    		The Hollywood Medium might have predicted the Tristan Thompson/Jordyn Woods drama... it's The Dredge
    7,492  2
    3
    		Here's how to avoid Jack Whitehall's fake tan hands from the BRITs
    4,487  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Former deputy principal jailed for 18 months for possessing and distributing child abuse images
    Former deputy principal jailed for 18 months for possessing and distributing child abuse images
    Judge jails 48-year-old homeless man who called priest a 'motherf**ker'
    Man pleads guilty to defrauding 8 people out of €1,952 worth of concert tickets that didn’t exist
    GARDAí
    'We won't leave Dublin without him': Family of missing Jón Jónsson arrive in Ireland to step up search
    'We won't leave Dublin without him': Family of missing Jón Jónsson arrive in Ireland to step up search
    Three men arrested after cocaine and cannabis herb worth around €250k seized
    Appeal for witnesses after man sustains stab wounds in Limerick city
    DUBLIN
    Warren Altman (29) has been missing from Cabinteely since yesterday - have you seen him?
    Warren Altman (29) has been missing from Cabinteely since yesterday - have you seen him?
    'I'm delighted we've run out of beer': Dublin Lord Mayor defends flying through 120 kegs of Guinness in six months
    Property developer who owed more than €1 million in unpaid taxes and penalties receives 240 hours community service
    CORK
    Gardaí arrest 29 people in blitz on Cork based thieves and drug dealers
    Gardaí arrest 29 people in blitz on Cork based thieves and drug dealers
    Crosshaven's Wren making most of chances with Munster and Ireland U20s
    Woman discovered with fatal injuries identified after public appeal

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie