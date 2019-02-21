Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Pictured signs advising the public that Dublin Airport is a Drone Free Zone Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Chicago police Superintendent Eddie Johnson speaks about the details of the arrest and charges of Jussie Smollett at Chicago police headquarters Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#CHICAGO: Actor Jussie Smollett sent himself racist and homophobic hate mail before staging an attack on himself, police said.

#ISLAMIC STATE: US President Donald Trump requested a block be put on a US-born woman who joined ISIS from returning to America.

#CHARGED: British MP Christopher Davies was charged over alleged false expenses claims.

PARTING SHOT

A heartwarming story to round things off.

101 days ago, the Ballejos family fled their home in Paradise, California, as a deadly wildfire ripped through the area.

As they made their way out of the town, their dog Kingston jumped out of the back of their truck.

And yet, after all this time, the family have been reunited with Kingston, an Akita.

“When I found out, [it] just about brought me to tears,” Gabriel Ballejos told Associated Press after being reunited with his dog. “I’m so proud of him. I can’t believe it. He’s a true survivor.”

Source: Ben Lepe via AP