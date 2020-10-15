#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s your round-up of what made headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 15 Oct 2020, 8:45 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

009 Health briefing Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan speaking at this evening's press briefing at the Department of Health Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

  • A further 1,205 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the Department of Health has said this evening.
  • There have been a further 763 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours.
  • Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said that “if people aren’t doing what they need to do” the Living with Covid-19 roadmap is not going to work
  • Ryanair has confirmed that it plans to temporarily shutter its Shannon and Cork Airport bases for the winter in a bid to cut capacity from 60% down to 40%.
  • A meeting between Mr Justice Séamus Woulfe and the Chief Justice Frank Clarke has been postponed for the fourth time. 
  • Tradespeople such as plumbers and electricians can still visit a person’s home to work, despite the new restrictions advising no visitors are allowed in another household.
  • There are concerns about delays in deliveries of the flu vaccine as GPs and pharmacies attempt to provide the vaccine to vulnerable groups before winter.
  • A public appeal has been issued for information related to the murder of baby Noleen Murphy in 1973. 

INTERNATIONAL

belgium-eu-summit French President Emmanuel Macron, second right, greets European Council President Charles Michel, second left, with an elbow bump during a round table meeting at an EU summit Source: Kenzo Tribouillard via PA Images

#EU: European leaders have demanded Britain give ground on far trade rules to unblock stalled post-Brexit negotiations.

#SUPREME COURT: The US Senate Committee convened and set a 22 October vote on Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination.

#HARRIS: Joe Biden’s presidential campaign has said that vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will suspend in-person events until Monday after two people associated with the campaign tested positive for Covid-19.

PARTING SHOT

shutterstock_319042586 Source: Shutterstock/ChristianChan

Maths Week is under way. 

As is our tradition, we’re setting our readers some puzzles. 

