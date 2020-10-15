Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A further 1,205 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the Department of Health has said this evening.
- There have been a further 763 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours.
- Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said that “if people aren’t doing what they need to do” the Living with Covid-19 roadmap is not going to work.
- Ryanair has confirmed that it plans to temporarily shutter its Shannon and Cork Airport bases for the winter in a bid to cut capacity from 60% down to 40%.
- A meeting between Mr Justice Séamus Woulfe and the Chief Justice Frank Clarke has been postponed for the fourth time.
- Tradespeople such as plumbers and electricians can still visit a person’s home to work, despite the new restrictions advising no visitors are allowed in another household.
- There are concerns about delays in deliveries of the flu vaccine as GPs and pharmacies attempt to provide the vaccine to vulnerable groups before winter.
- A public appeal has been issued for information related to the murder of baby Noleen Murphy in 1973.
INTERNATIONAL
#EU: European leaders have demanded Britain give ground on far trade rules to unblock stalled post-Brexit negotiations.
#SUPREME COURT: The US Senate Committee convened and set a 22 October vote on Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination.
#HARRIS: Joe Biden’s presidential campaign has said that vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will suspend in-person events until Monday after two people associated with the campaign tested positive for Covid-19.
PARTING SHOT
Maths Week is under way.
As is our tradition, we’re setting our readers some puzzles.
