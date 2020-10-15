Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan speaking at this evening's press briefing at the Department of Health Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

French President Emmanuel Macron, second right, greets European Council President Charles Michel, second left, with an elbow bump during a round table meeting at an EU summit Source: Kenzo Tribouillard via PA Images

#EU: European leaders have demanded Britain give ground on far trade rules to unblock stalled post-Brexit negotiations.

#SUPREME COURT: The US Senate Committee convened and set a 22 October vote on Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination.

#HARRIS: Joe Biden’s presidential campaign has said that vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will suspend in-person events until Monday after two people associated with the campaign tested positive for Covid-19.

PARTING SHOT

Source: Shutterstock/ChristianChan

Maths Week is under way.

As is our tradition, we’re setting our readers some puzzles.