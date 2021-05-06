Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The Department of Health confirmed eight new deaths and 393 new Covid cases in the State.
- The issue of partner restrictions remaining in some maternity services has been raised again in the Dáil, as new mothers shared their experiences online.
- Proposals around changing the tax treatment of institutional investors who purchase large sections of housing estates could be considered by government ministers as early as next week, it seems.
- Violent bike and scooter thefts up 65% last year.
- Two new walk-in testing centres are to be set up in Co Donegal amid concerns over a high incidence of Covid-19 in recent weeks.
- Dublin City Council announced that work on pedestrianising several streets in the capital to facilitate outdoor dining has begun.
- The bridal party and organisers behind the staging of an “illegal” wedding after-party in Co Longford which attracted over 100 guests, has been ordered to come before the courts to explain their decision to “flagrantly” breach public health guidelines.
- Two people were arrested as part of search operations in the Midlands carried out by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) this morning.
INTERNATIONAL
#SECURITY: Prison guards are shining a torch into Ghislaine Maxwell’s cell every 15 minutes while she sleeps for her own safety, prosecutors have claimed.
#ELECTION: Caitlyn Jenner described herself as an “outsider” as she bids to become California Governor.
#GOOD NEWS: A study of the Israeli vaccine rollout has shown how the Pfizer jab is over 95% effective.
PARTING SHOT
SpaceX launched and successfully landed its futuristic Starship, finally nailing a test flight of the rocket ship that Elon Musk intends to use to send people to Mars.
Click here if the video isn’t working.
