Thursday 6 May 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 6 May 2021, 8:52 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Rainbow in Dublin 002 The bright colours of a rainbow ahead of heavy showers in Dublin city centre. Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

vatican-swiss-guard Vatican Swiss Guards stand attention at the St Damaso courtyard on the occasion of their swearing-in ceremony at the Vatican. Source: Andrew Medichini via PA

#SECURITY: Prison guards are shining a torch into Ghislaine Maxwell’s cell every 15 minutes while she sleeps for her own safety, prosecutors have claimed.

#ELECTION: Caitlyn Jenner described herself as an “outsider” as she bids to become California Governor.

#GOOD NEWS: A study of the Israeli vaccine rollout has shown how the Pfizer jab is over 95% effective.

PARTING SHOT

SpaceX launched and successfully landed its futuristic Starship, finally nailing a test flight of the rocket ship that Elon Musk intends to use to send people to Mars.

Click here if the video isn’t working. 

