Thursday 9 February 2023 Dublin: 6°C
# evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday
Your roundup of what made the headlines today.
8 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

DONATIONS TURKEY 36 Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie Staff at the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in Dublin this morning loading up vans and trucks with donations in response to the earthquake Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

  • A man has been arrested after an Irishman was shot dead in New South Wales, Australia. 
  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has softened his stance on former Fianna Fáil leader Bertie Ahern, whose tribunal evidence he once compared to that of convicted drug dealer John Gilligan.
  • Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris announced today that the local parties will have until 18 January 2024 to form a ministerial executive at Stormont.
  • The Data Protection Commission is “assessing” a reported data breach at the Munster Technological University (MTU) in this week’s ransomware attack.
  • Defence Minister Micheál Martin has said that he believes the Irish Defence Forces needs to change its culture to make it a more enticing place to work.
  • A man has died after crashing his e-scooter in Carlow town.
  • A woman in her 60s has died following a fire at a home in Cork city today. 
  • Staff at Microsoft Ireland have been informed this morning of plans to lay off 120 employees
  • Siptu has announced two 24-hour work stoppages by Go Ahead Ireland employees in a dispute over pay. 

INTERNATIONAL

from-left-european-commission-president-ursula-von-der-leyen-ukraines-president-volodymyr-zelenskyy-and-european-council-president-charles-michel-walk-together-to-a-media-conference-at-an-eu-summit Alamy Stock Photo European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European Council President Charles Michel at the EU summit in Brussels Alamy Stock Photo

#EARTHQUAKE: The death toll from the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria has climbed to more than 20,000.

#ZELENSKYY: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was in Brussels today for high-level talks with European leaders.  

#MARKLE: The UK’s press watchdog has launched an investigation into the column written by Jeremy Clarkson for the Sun newspaper about Meghan Markle.

#RIP: Burt Bacharach, the composer of classic pop songs including I Say A Little Prayer and Walk On By, has died at the age of 94.

PARTING SHOT

It’s been almost a year since Ukraine was invaded by Russia. 

To look at where things are at now, and where they might go, this week’s The Explainer podcast was joined by Donnacha Ó Beacháin, professor of politics at the School of Law and Government at Dublin City University. He speaks to presenter Laura Byrne.

