Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie Staff at the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in Dublin this morning loading up vans and trucks with donations in response to the earthquake Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European Council President Charles Michel at the EU summit in Brussels Alamy Stock Photo

#EARTHQUAKE: The death toll from the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria has climbed to more than 20,000.

#ZELENSKYY: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was in Brussels today for high-level talks with European leaders.

#MARKLE: The UK’s press watchdog has launched an investigation into the column written by Jeremy Clarkson for the Sun newspaper about Meghan Markle.

Advertisement

#RIP: Burt Bacharach, the composer of classic pop songs including I Say A Little Prayer and Walk On By, has died at the age of 94.

PARTING SHOT

It’s been almost a year since Ukraine was invaded by Russia.

To look at where things are at now, and where they might go, this week’s The Explainer podcast was joined by Donnacha Ó Beacháin, professor of politics at the School of Law and Government at Dublin City University. He speaks to presenter Laura Byrne.

The Explainer / SoundCloud