Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#EARTHQUAKE: The death toll from the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria has climbed to more than 20,000.
#ZELENSKYY: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was in Brussels today for high-level talks with European leaders.
#MARKLE: The UK’s press watchdog has launched an investigation into the column written by Jeremy Clarkson for the Sun newspaper about Meghan Markle.
#RIP: Burt Bacharach, the composer of classic pop songs including I Say A Little Prayer and Walk On By, has died at the age of 94.
It’s been almost a year since Ukraine was invaded by Russia.
To look at where things are at now, and where they might go, this week’s The Explainer podcast was joined by Donnacha Ó Beacháin, professor of politics at the School of Law and Government at Dublin City University. He speaks to presenter Laura Byrne.
The Explainer / SoundCloud
