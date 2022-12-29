Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Leon Farrell / RollingNews Wind kite surfers out at red rocks in Howth today. Leon Farrell / RollingNews / RollingNews

INTERNATIONAL

Imago / PA Images A teenage Pele gearing up for the 1958 World Cup. Imago / PA Images / PA Images

#RIP Pele, widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time and a three-time World Cup winner, has died at the age of 82.

#POPEEMERITUS Former Pope Benedict is “lucid and alert”, and while the 95-year’s condition was “stable” it remained “serious” a day after Pope Francis revealed his predecessor was seriously ill.

#UKRAINE A fresh barrage of Russian missiles has battered Ukraine, wounding at least five people including a teenager and cutting electricity in the west.

Advertisement

#CHINA The EU’s health agency said it believed the introduction of mandatory Covid screenings of travellers from China was “unjustified,” despite a surge in cases in China.

#NETANYAHU Israel’s wily political survivor Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn in as Prime Minister with the backing of far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties.

#US Roads have reopened in the storm-besieged US city of Buffalo, as authorities continued searching for people who may have died or are stuck and suffering after last week’s blizzard.

PARTING SHOT

Alamy Stock Photo Diagram of the planets in the solar system with the planet's names. Alamy Stock Photo

All the planets in the solar system lined up tonight and while some are difficult to see, “technically someone who has the skill could see all the planets”.

If you missed the opportunity to see them all tonight, never fear as you will have another chance tomorrow.

But if you can’t wait until then, Jupiter is near the moon right now and can be seen, cloud permitting, until midnight.

David Moore, editor of Astronomy Ireland, spoke to The Journal about what to expect tonight, tomorrow night, and in the weeks ahead.