Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 21 May, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 21 May 2019, 8:47 PM
1 hour ago 2,390 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4646091

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

GLENDALOUGH 585_90571352 Britain's Prince Charles in Glendalough on day two of his trip to Ireland Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

  • Patrick Quirke has lodged an appeal against his conviction for the murder of Bobby Ryan.
  • Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has been heavily criticised for comments he made about proposals for co-living developments in Ireland. 
  • Britain’s Prince Charles has visited the Wicklow Mountains National Park today during the second day of his visit to Ireland
  • An 80-year-old woman, who suffered a life-changing experience when a piece of overhead luggage had fallen on her on a Ryanair plane, has been awarded €67,000.
  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed that an independent review is to be carried out into the case involving an abortion at the National Maternity Hospital in Holles Street.
  • A former journalist has been committed to the Central Mental Hospital two weeks after being found not guilty by reason of insanity of murdering her flatmate.
  • The HSE is set to spend up to €60,000 on a research study on the experiences of women who have accessed abortion services since they were were introduced here.
  • Gardaí have seized cannabis worth €400,000 and ecstasy tablets worth €150,000 in Co Tipperary.

INTERNATIONAL

Britain Brexit Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May delivering a speech in London earlier today Source: Kirsty Wigglesworth via PA Images

#BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May has revealed the details of her new Brexit plan, calling it a “significant” and “serious” offer.

#BOEING: Two French families have filed lawsuits against US aircraft manufacturer Boeing over the crash of a 737 MAX of Ethiopian Airlines in March.

#JAMIE OLIVER: Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver’s UK-based chain of restaurants has gone into administration.

#LIFE SUPPORT: Doctors have resumed the life support for a Frenchman who has been in a vegetative state for over a decade.

PARTING SHOT

Sesame Workshop, the organisation behind Sesame Street, has announced a new initiative to offer support to children, foster parents and providers who serve foster families. 

The initiative features a new Sesame Street character – Karli, a young Muppet in foster care.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

