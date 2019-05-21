Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Britain's Prince Charles in Glendalough on day two of his trip to Ireland Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

Patrick Quirke has lodged an appeal against his conviction for the murder of Bobby Ryan.

has lodged an appeal against his conviction for the murder of Bobby Ryan. Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has been heavily criticised for comments he made about proposals for co-living developments in Ireland.

developments in Ireland. Britain’s Prince Charles has visited the Wicklow Mountains National Park today during the second day of his visit to Ireland.

has visited the Wicklow Mountains National Park today during the second day of his visit to Ireland. An 80-year-old woman, who suffered a life-changing experience when a piece of overhead luggage had fallen on her on a Ryanair plane, has been awarded €67,000.

plane, has been awarded €67,000. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed that an independent review is to be carried out into the case involving an abortion at the National Maternity Hospital in Holles Street.

in Holles Street. A former journalist has been committed to the Central Mental Hospital two weeks after being found not guilty by reason of insanity of murdering her flatmate.

her flatmate. The HSE is set to spend up to €60,000 on a research study on the experiences of women who have accessed abortion services since they were were introduced here.

since they were were introduced here. Gardaí have seized cannabis worth €400,000 and ecstasy tablets worth €150,000 in Co Tipperary.

INTERNATIONAL

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May delivering a speech in London earlier today Source: Kirsty Wigglesworth via PA Images

#BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May has revealed the details of her new Brexit plan, calling it a “significant” and “serious” offer.

#BOEING: Two French families have filed lawsuits against US aircraft manufacturer Boeing over the crash of a 737 MAX of Ethiopian Airlines in March.

#JAMIE OLIVER: Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver’s UK-based chain of restaurants has gone into administration.

#LIFE SUPPORT: Doctors have resumed the life support for a Frenchman who has been in a vegetative state for over a decade.

PARTING SHOT

Sesame Workshop, the organisation behind Sesame Street, has announced a new initiative to offer support to children, foster parents and providers who serve foster families.

The initiative features a new Sesame Street character – Karli, a young Muppet in foster care.