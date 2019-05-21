Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Patrick Quirke has lodged an appeal against his conviction for the murder of Bobby Ryan.
- Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has been heavily criticised for comments he made about proposals for co-living developments in Ireland.
- Britain’s Prince Charles has visited the Wicklow Mountains National Park today during the second day of his visit to Ireland.
- An 80-year-old woman, who suffered a life-changing experience when a piece of overhead luggage had fallen on her on a Ryanair plane, has been awarded €67,000.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed that an independent review is to be carried out into the case involving an abortion at the National Maternity Hospital in Holles Street.
- A former journalist has been committed to the Central Mental Hospital two weeks after being found not guilty by reason of insanity of murdering her flatmate.
- The HSE is set to spend up to €60,000 on a research study on the experiences of women who have accessed abortion services since they were were introduced here.
- Gardaí have seized cannabis worth €400,000 and ecstasy tablets worth €150,000 in Co Tipperary.
INTERNATIONAL
#BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May has revealed the details of her new Brexit plan, calling it a “significant” and “serious” offer.
#BOEING: Two French families have filed lawsuits against US aircraft manufacturer Boeing over the crash of a 737 MAX of Ethiopian Airlines in March.
#JAMIE OLIVER: Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver’s UK-based chain of restaurants has gone into administration.
#LIFE SUPPORT: Doctors have resumed the life support for a Frenchman who has been in a vegetative state for over a decade.
PARTING SHOT
Sesame Workshop, the organisation behind Sesame Street, has announced a new initiative to offer support to children, foster parents and providers who serve foster families.
The initiative features a new Sesame Street character – Karli, a young Muppet in foster care.
COMMENTS