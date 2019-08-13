This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 13 Aug 2019, 8:55 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

0137 Leaving Cert Results_90577540 Katie Pintos, Kevin Joyce and Vanessa Furlong celebrating their Leaving Cert Results at Trinity Comprehensive School, Ballymun in Dublin this morning Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

  • Police in Malaysia have confirmed a body found earlier today has been identified as that of missing Irish teenager Nóra Quoirin
  • A three-year-old Irish boy who was found unconscious in a pool in Alicante in Spain yesterday morning has died in hospital.
  • Trade union Fórsa has agreed to attend mediation talks on the Ryanair pilots’ dispute tomorrow afternoon. 
  • A 28-year-old Dublin man has been charged with attacking two gardaí and defecating in a patrol van and a holding cell following his arrest.
  • Fifteen people got into difficulty while swimming off the Donegal coast this afternoon.
  • Councillors from wards in southside Dublin are to convene a special meeting with gardaí to discuss measures to address ongoing protests outside Google’s Dublin offices
  • An Bord Pleanála has said “no” to property owners seeking planning permission to change the use of their properties to Airbnb style lettings in the city centre.
  • Norwegian Air is scrapping its transatlantic routes between Ireland and North America after it announced that they are not commercially viable
  • The PSNI has spoken with political representatives after bricks and bottles were thrown at police during disturbances in the Bogside area of Derry last night. 

INTERNATIONAL

Hong Kong Protests Chaos has broken out at Hong Kong's airport as riot police moved into the terminal to confront protesters who shut down operations today Source: Kin Cheung via PA Images

#HONG KONG: Hundreds of flights were cancelled or suspended at Hong Kong’s airport today as pro-democracy protesters staged a second disruptive sit-in.

#SYDNEY: A knife-wielding man killed one person and attempted to stab several others in a central Sydney rampage.

#TRUMP: US President Donald Trump’s administration has finalised rollbacks to key provisions of the Endangered Species Act.

PARTING SHOT

It was the big Leaving Certificate results day today with over 55,000 students receiving theirs. 

Five of those young people secured top marks in eight subjects. 

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

