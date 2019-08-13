Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Katie Pintos, Kevin Joyce and Vanessa Furlong celebrating their Leaving Cert Results at Trinity Comprehensive School, Ballymun in Dublin this morning Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Chaos has broken out at Hong Kong's airport as riot police moved into the terminal to confront protesters who shut down operations today Source: Kin Cheung via PA Images

#HONG KONG: Hundreds of flights were cancelled or suspended at Hong Kong’s airport today as pro-democracy protesters staged a second disruptive sit-in.

#SYDNEY: A knife-wielding man killed one person and attempted to stab several others in a central Sydney rampage.

#TRUMP: US President Donald Trump’s administration has finalised rollbacks to key provisions of the Endangered Species Act.

PARTING SHOT

It was the big Leaving Certificate results day today with over 55,000 students receiving theirs.

Five of those young people secured top marks in eight subjects.

Five students in the country got 8 H1s in their #LeavingCert. Michael O'Grady from Mallow in Co Cork was among them. He says he was 'pure surprised' with his results, and is hoping to study medicine in @UCC pic.twitter.com/7NSU9F2f7G — RTÉ News (@rtenews) August 13, 2019 Source: RTÉ News /Twitter

(Click here if you can’t see the tweet)