Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Police in Malaysia have confirmed a body found earlier today has been identified as that of missing Irish teenager Nóra Quoirin.
- A three-year-old Irish boy who was found unconscious in a pool in Alicante in Spain yesterday morning has died in hospital.
- Trade union Fórsa has agreed to attend mediation talks on the Ryanair pilots’ dispute tomorrow afternoon.
- A 28-year-old Dublin man has been charged with attacking two gardaí and defecating in a patrol van and a holding cell following his arrest.
- Fifteen people got into difficulty while swimming off the Donegal coast this afternoon.
- Councillors from wards in southside Dublin are to convene a special meeting with gardaí to discuss measures to address ongoing protests outside Google’s Dublin offices.
- An Bord Pleanála has said “no” to property owners seeking planning permission to change the use of their properties to Airbnb style lettings in the city centre.
- Norwegian Air is scrapping its transatlantic routes between Ireland and North America after it announced that they are not commercially viable.
- The PSNI has spoken with political representatives after bricks and bottles were thrown at police during disturbances in the Bogside area of Derry last night.
INTERNATIONAL
#HONG KONG: Hundreds of flights were cancelled or suspended at Hong Kong’s airport today as pro-democracy protesters staged a second disruptive sit-in.
#SYDNEY: A knife-wielding man killed one person and attempted to stab several others in a central Sydney rampage.
#TRUMP: US President Donald Trump’s administration has finalised rollbacks to key provisions of the Endangered Species Act.
PARTING SHOT
It was the big Leaving Certificate results day today with over 55,000 students receiving theirs.
Five of those young people secured top marks in eight subjects.
(Click here if you can’t see the tweet)
COMMENTS