Tuesday 17 December, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 17 Dec 2019, 8:58 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

FARMERS PROTEST 758A0427 Beef farmers involved in the second series of strikes blockading the street in front of the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin today Source: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

  • A woman who was seriously injured in an assault in Co Wicklow over the weekend has died in hospital.
  • The family of Nóra Quoirin has called on the Malaysian authorities to carry out an inquest into the disappearance and death of their daughter. 
  • Tánaiste Simon Coveney has met with Emma DeSouza to discuss a British ruling that found DeSouza was a British citizen, despite her identifying as Irish.
  • The government has been accused of having a “hands-off policy” on insurance for years, by Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.
  • Beef farmers have returned to Dublin this afternoon to stage a tractor blockade in the city centre.
  • Jeffrey Donaldson has been elected as DUP’s Westminster leader, Arlene Foster has announced. 
  • A man and a woman have died in a road crash in South Dublin this morning
  • A young boy who had been threatened with deportation has won his case to be allowed to stay in the country.

INTERNATIONAL

cabinet-meeting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson today during his first Cabinet meeting following last week's general election Source: Matt Dunham via PA Images

#RECALL: Household appliance manufacturer Whirlpool has announced it is recalling certain Hotpoint and Indesit washing machines due to a potential fire risk.

#IMPEACHMENT: Donald Trump has said “more due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials” than he has been in the impeachment inquiry

#VATICAN: Pope Francis has abolished the “pontifical secret” code of confidentiality used in clergy sexual abuse cases.

PARTING SHOT

virgin-tv-british-academy-television-awards-2018-london Caroline Flack Source: Empics Entertainment

It was announced today that Love Island presenter Caroline Flack has stepped down from the upcoming series of the ITV show after being arrested and charged with assault last week.

Flack presented the show for five seasons. 

