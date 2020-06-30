Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said it’s important to re-open our economy, “but not at the risk of another wave”.
- 6,666 abortions were carried out last year under laws enacted after the repeal of the Eighth Amendment.
- One further death and 11 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland today.
- The new housing minister has promised an affordable housing scheme that will range in price from €160,000 to €250,000.
- Mary McAleese has condemned the Catholic Church for “intrinsically evil” teachings on homosexuality.
- Tánaiste Leo Varadkar was told that insurance reform must be his top priority as he took questions on his new brief.
- Thousands of tonnes of bog slid down a mountain in Leitrim.
- Mary Lou McDonald and Gerry Adams joined crowds at the funeral of senior republican Bobby Storey.
- Trinity astronomers have witnessed a “monster star” mysteriously disappearing into darkness.
INTERNATIONAL
#GONE BUST: The bust of a Belgian king who pillaged DR Congo has been removed from public display in Ghent.
#AMERICA: The US is on track for 100,000 new Covid-19 cases a day, warns top disease expert Anthony Fauci.
#THE PLAN: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a plan to deal with the “aftershock” of Covid-19 pandemic.
PARTING SHOT
There was relief for fans of the League of Ireland today as a date was set for its return.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
31 July is the date for games to resume and everyone is delighted.
Here’s some of the finest goals from the league in recent years to get you in the mood.
COMMENTS