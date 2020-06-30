This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 30 June, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s what made the headlines today…

By Sean Murray Tuesday 30 Jun 2020, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

dail 39 Old rivals Eoghan Murphy and Eoin Ó Broin on their way into the Convention Centre for a Dáil sitting today. Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

 

INTERNATIONAL

coronavirus-tue-jun-30-2020 A city council worker carries rubbish from a coronavirus testing centre at Spinney Hill Park in Leicester Source: PA Images

#GONE BUST: The bust of a Belgian king who pillaged DR Congo has been removed from public display in Ghent

#AMERICA: The US is on track for 100,000 new Covid-19 cases a day, warns top disease expert Anthony Fauci. 

#THE PLAN: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a plan to deal with the “aftershock” of Covid-19 pandemic.

PARTING SHOT

There was relief for fans of the League of Ireland today as a date was set for its return. 

31 July is the date for games to resume and everyone is delighted. 

Here’s some of the finest goals from the league in recent years to get you in the mood.

