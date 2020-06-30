Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Old rivals Eoghan Murphy and Eoin Ó Broin on their way into the Convention Centre for a Dáil sitting today. Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A city council worker carries rubbish from a coronavirus testing centre at Spinney Hill Park in Leicester Source: PA Images

#GONE BUST: The bust of a Belgian king who pillaged DR Congo has been removed from public display in Ghent.

#AMERICA: The US is on track for 100,000 new Covid-19 cases a day, warns top disease expert Anthony Fauci.

#THE PLAN: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a plan to deal with the “aftershock” of Covid-19 pandemic.

PARTING SHOT

There was relief for fans of the League of Ireland today as a date was set for its return.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

31 July is the date for games to resume and everyone is delighted.

Here’s some of the finest goals from the league in recent years to get you in the mood.