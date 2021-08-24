Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Cleggan Harbour in Connemara was buzzing with activity this morning as the West experienced the second day of what is expected to be a week of good fine weather Source: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaving 10 Downing Street, central London Source: Dominic Lipinski via PA Images

#TALIBAN: The Taliban must “guarantee” safe passage for those fleeing Afghanistan beyond the current 31 August evacuation deadline, the G7 has agreed.

#ONLYFANS: Banks are to blame for OnlyFans’ ban on sexually explicit content, according to the online subscription service’s founder.

#GERMANY: German police have launched an investigation into “attempted murder” today after a poisoning at a university left one student in a critical condition and six others in need of medical attention.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

The Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died at the age of 80.

Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones during their gig at the Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland in June 2018 Source: Jane Barlow via PA Images

A statement from his London publicist Bernard Doherty to the PA news agency said:

“Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also, as a member of The Rolling Stones, one of the greatest drummers of his generation.