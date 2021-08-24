Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- All remaining restrictions will be lifted before Christmas, according to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.
- Electric Picnic festival promoters are calling on Laois County Council to reverse its decision to refuse a licence to hold the event this year in light of comments made by the Chief Medical Officer.
- The HSE has 16 pregnant women were admitted to ICU units with Covid-19 this year.
- A Derry GP has been suspended following comments she made about the Covid-19 vaccine.
- A traffic-free trial of two major Dublin streets is being extended for another four weeks following opposition to the measure coming to an end.
- A woman has died following a collision between a car and a truck in Tipperary earlier today.
- Ryanair is to withdraw its operations from Northern Ireland this winter, the airline has confirmed.
- Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said not all Irish citizens may be evacuated from Afghanistan by the end of the month.
INTERNATIONAL
#TALIBAN: The Taliban must “guarantee” safe passage for those fleeing Afghanistan beyond the current 31 August evacuation deadline, the G7 has agreed.
#ONLYFANS: Banks are to blame for OnlyFans’ ban on sexually explicit content, according to the online subscription service’s founder.
#GERMANY: German police have launched an investigation into “attempted murder” today after a poisoning at a university left one student in a critical condition and six others in need of medical attention.
PARTING SHOT
The Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died at the age of 80.
A statement from his London publicist Bernard Doherty to the PA news agency said:
“Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also, as a member of The Rolling Stones, one of the greatest drummers of his generation.
“We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time.’’
