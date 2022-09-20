Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#UKRAINE: Russian-controlled regions of eastern and southern Ukraine have announced plans to start voting to become integral parts of Russia.
#EBOLA: Uganda’s health ministry has announced the country’s first fatality from the highly contagious Ebola virus since 2019.
#MCCANN: The parents of Madeleine McCann have lost the latest stage of their legal battle over comments made by a retired Portuguese detective claiming they were involved in her disappearance.
Hollywood star Brad Pitt and Australian musician Nick Cave have debuted as artists in an exhibition displaying their sculptures and ceramics in Finland.
The Sara Hilden Art Museum, in the southern Finnish city of Tampere, was initially scheduled to exhibit the wide variety of works by British artist Thomas Houseago — known for his sculptures — but he reportedly persuaded the museum to include works by his famous friends.
