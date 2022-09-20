Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Tuesday 20 September 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 20 Sep 2022, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago 1,686 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5871510

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

REPRO_FREE_DUBLIN_ZOO_WILDLIGHTS_05 Dublin Zoo has announced that Wild Lights will return once again this winter with an exciting new theme - ‘The Magic of Life’ Source: Patrick Bolger

INTERNATIONAL

london-uk-20-september-2022-flowers-and-messages-of-condolence-and-sympathy-by-members-of-the-public-are-placed-as-tribute-to-queen-elizabeth-ii-in-green-park-on-monday-19-september-the-queens-c Flowers and messages of condolence continue to be placed as tribute to Britain's Queen Elizabeth in Green Park, London Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE: Russian-controlled regions of eastern and southern Ukraine have announced plans to start voting to become integral parts of Russia.

#EBOLA: Uganda’s health ministry has announced the country’s first fatality from the highly contagious Ebola virus since 2019.

#MCCANN: The parents of Madeleine McCann have lost the latest stage of their legal battle over comments made by a retired Portuguese detective claiming they were involved in her disappearance.

PARTING SHOT

Hollywood star Brad Pitt and Australian musician Nick Cave have debuted as artists in an exhibition displaying their sculptures and ceramics in Finland.

The Sara Hilden Art Museum, in the southern Finnish city of Tampere, was initially scheduled to exhibit the wide variety of works by British artist Thomas Houseago — known for his sculptures — but he reportedly persuaded the museum to include works by his famous friends.

featureimage British artist Thomas Houseago, centre, poses with Brad Pitt, centre right, and Nick Cave, prior to the opening of their joint exhibition in Tampere, Finland Source: Jussi Koivunen/Sara Hilden Art Museum via PA Images

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie