Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 17 October 2023 Dublin: 12°C
evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday
Here’s your roundup of what made the headlines today.
627
0
40 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO FEE PULSE LAUNCH DUBLIN JB7 Julien Behal Artist Alva Gallagher putting the final touches on PULSE, a new interactive public sculpture located at City Quay, Dublin Docklands, on the south bank of the River Liffey Julien Behal

  • A man accused of the murder of schoolteacher Ashling Murphy last year told gardaí “I did it” days after her death, a jury has been told.
  • A Status Orange rain warning is currently in effect in Cork, Kerry and Waterford. 
  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Dáil some of the statements made by the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the Israel-Hamas war “lacked balance, in his view”. 
  • A man who is charged with the murder of his wife Tina Satchwell has been further remanded in custody having appeared in court this morning in Co Tipperary.
  • A Dublin youth has received a six-month custodial sentence for endangering two female gardaí in a patrol vehicle which was rammed by stolen cars in Ballyfermot last year.
  • The Garda Síochána Ombudsman is appealing for witnesses following the death of a man in Dublin last week.
  • Healthcare assistants from non-EU countries who are working in Irish nursing homes and hospitals are demanding the right to bring their spouses and children here to live with them.
  • An activist who claims he was providing homeless services while squatting at a vacant pub in Dublin has been released on bail after being charged with criminal trespass.
  • The first energy credit of those promised by the Government in Budget 2024 will be applied to people’s bills on 1 December of this year. 

INTERNATIONAL

palestinians-look-for-survivors-in-a-building-destroyed-in-israeli-bombardment-in-rafah-refugee-camp-in-gaza-strip-on-tuesday-oct-17-2023-ap-photofatima-shbair Alamy Stock Photo Palestinians look for survivors in a building destroyed in Israeli bombardment in Rafah refugee camp in Gaza Strip Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA: The Gazan Health Ministry has said at least 500 people have been killed in a hospital explosion it claims was caused by an Israeli air strike.

#HOSTAGE: The mother of a French-Israeli woman who was taken hostage by Hamas, and was shown in a video clip released by the militant group, has made a desperate plea for her daughter’s immediate release. 

#ARREST: Greta Thunberg has been arrested at a protest outside a central London hotel which was hosting the heads of major oil and gas companies.

PARTING SHOT

On The Explainer this week, The Journal‘s News Correspondent Niall O’Connor speaks on what is likely to happen during an Israeli military ground offensive in Gaza?

How did we get to this point? What tactics are at play? What’s happening currently? And what might be the fall out of this?

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Spotify

Find a full list of apps here


The Explainer / SoundCloud

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags