Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Julien Behal Artist Alva Gallagher putting the final touches on PULSE, a new interactive public sculpture located at City Quay, Dublin Docklands, on the south bank of the River Liffey Julien Behal

Alamy Stock Photo Palestinians look for survivors in a building destroyed in Israeli bombardment in Rafah refugee camp in Gaza Strip Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA: The Gazan Health Ministry has said at least 500 people have been killed in a hospital explosion it claims was caused by an Israeli air strike.

#HOSTAGE: The mother of a French-Israeli woman who was taken hostage by Hamas, and was shown in a video clip released by the militant group, has made a desperate plea for her daughter’s immediate release.

#ARREST: Greta Thunberg has been arrested at a protest outside a central London hotel which was hosting the heads of major oil and gas companies.

On The Explainer this week, The Journal‘s News Correspondent Niall O’Connor speaks on what is likely to happen during an Israeli military ground offensive in Gaza?

How did we get to this point? What tactics are at play? What’s happening currently? And what might be the fall out of this?

