Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#GAZA: The Gazan Health Ministry has said at least 500 people have been killed in a hospital explosion it claims was caused by an Israeli air strike.
#HOSTAGE: The mother of a French-Israeli woman who was taken hostage by Hamas, and was shown in a video clip released by the militant group, has made a desperate plea for her daughter’s immediate release.
#ARREST: Greta Thunberg has been arrested at a protest outside a central London hotel which was hosting the heads of major oil and gas companies.
On The Explainer this week, The Journal‘s News Correspondent Niall O’Connor speaks on what is likely to happen during an Israeli military ground offensive in Gaza?
How did we get to this point? What tactics are at play? What’s happening currently? And what might be the fall out of this?
